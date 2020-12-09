Does anyone know why my 4x brand new Samsung TVs have minutes of delay in turning on with Google Assistant?



This used to work for for a short period 3 weeks and then 60% of the time the TV takes 1 2 3 5 minutes to turn on.



I opened a Samsung ticket in Oct and my issue is still not progressed in December, the support has been not great in fact this happened with two tickets.



- scenario

- "hey google lounge TV on"

- successful response but TV takes 1/2/3/5 minutes & command is eventually turned on

- smartthings works straight away so house network ok

- tvs are all connected via ethernet straight into ASUS router 8 port switch

- happens across all 4x brand new tvs - 85inchQ70 , 55inchQ70 , 50inchQ60, and a 2020 frame



-covered off with Samsung before I bought these tvs google assistant support - so not very happy made a huge house investment with Samsung products



-once tv is turned on assistant commands work fine , off, ch up, mute



-all other google assistant integrated systems work instantly e.g. Philips Hue, Heat Pump System, Somfy Blinds



- fibre gigabit internet



Have emailed Samsung but not great response for their customer with 4x TVs, fridge, washer, dryer, microwave, freezer large customer investment.



Not happy.









