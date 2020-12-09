Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)
2020 Samsung TVs 5 minutes of delay turn on with Google Assistant please help
tradertim

#280343 9-Dec-2020 21:16
Does anyone know why my 4x brand new Samsung TVs have minutes of delay in turning on with Google Assistant?

This used to work for for a short period 3 weeks and then 60% of the time the TV takes 1 2 3 5 minutes to turn on.

I opened a Samsung ticket in Oct and my issue is still not progressed in December, the support has been not great in fact this happened with two tickets.

- scenario
- "hey google lounge TV on"
- successful response but TV takes 1/2/3/5 minutes & command is eventually turned on
- smartthings works straight away so house network ok
- tvs are all connected via ethernet straight into ASUS router 8 port switch
- happens across all 4x brand new tvs - 85inchQ70 , 55inchQ70 , 50inchQ60, and a 2020 frame

-covered off with Samsung before I bought these tvs google assistant support - so not very happy made a huge house investment with Samsung products

-once tv is turned on assistant commands work fine , off, ch up, mute

-all other google assistant integrated systems work instantly e.g. Philips Hue, Heat Pump System, Somfy Blinds

- fibre gigabit internet

Have emailed Samsung but not great response for their customer with 4x TVs, fridge, washer, dryer, microwave, freezer large customer investment.

Not happy.





jonathan18
  #2619045 10-Dec-2020 05:30
Interestingly, my (Panasonic) tv is also by far the slowest thing to respond to a GA command - while the delay is nothing like yours in length (a matter of 15s or so), even that is enough to make its value moot. Delays measured in mins makes the GA control basically pointless... I’m impressed you’ve had the patience to wait! Interested to see if you find the cause and ideally a solution.

tradertim

  #2623242 17-Dec-2020 12:35
Samsung supports Google Assistant in USA Singapore & Australia & more.

Be aware Samsung are saying their TVs do not support Google Home Assistant in New Zealand if you can believe it.

Come on Samsung why is NZ the last, when to catch up with Sony & LG.

Sony LG all support since 2018 in NZ!

