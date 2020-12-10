eracode: Not sure about dish drawer but with our conventional washer, I just give the arm a spin by hand before closing the door - to make sure it’s unimpeded and spinning freely. Low-tech approach.

It's quite difficult to do that with these models. If you lift out the basket and lift the door underneath it which gives access to the filter, you can often reach the arm and spin it.The filter will also loosen over time as the rubber degrades. When this happens, it will knock the arm off during loads, so checking down there before starting a load is probably a good routine to get into.

Sorry, I have no recommendations for sensors other than the human ear. You can often hear when things aren't working as they should.