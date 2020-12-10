Looking for a solution how to detect that dishwasher arm is not spinning because it's blocked by dishes.
We've got a new dishwasher from F&P: double dishdrawer. Works fine, but it's much easier to make a mistake while loading the dishes. Especially with lots of people and kids having access to it.
Any ideas what sensor I can use to detect that the arm is spinning?
I know about hall sensor, but the distance should be really small for it to work. Not sure where I can install it. Infrared and ultrasound probably won't work in the water.
It'll be connected to ESP8266 and eventually will send me a notification that something is wrong.