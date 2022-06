The wife and I got one of these https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HOMMIX25012/Xiaomi-Mi-Smart-Robot-1C-Vacuum-Cleaner-2-in-1-Swe

(Xiaomi Mi Smart Robot 1C ) several weeks ago. The Mi store https://www.mi-store.co.nz/product/SKV4093GL/Mi-Vacuum-Cleaner-Smart-Robot-1C has them for $399 at the moment.

We haven't used the mop part, but we have it on the lower floor of our house with a mix of wooden floor and carpet and the thing is bloody brilliant. Makes a much better job of cleaning than we would normally do. I really gets into the corners and edges and happily goes under furniture very effectively. The first time we used it I left all the chairs at the dining table and thought it might get stuck (it was a test), but no problems at all. (you would probably move chairs out of the way anyway). You have to make sure you keep cables/wires etc out of the way if possible though - cables aren't something that any robot vac likes apparently.

We empty the dust compartment after each use - The first couple of times it was quite full (newish carpet installed recently and dust from the areas we hadn't done a good job with manually). The lower floor area is around 65 sq metres (so the app says), which takes around 65 minutes to complete.

We have a sideboard unit in the lounge with a power point behind it and it 'lives' under there. Its a good out of the way spot.

There is a useful review here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIsBVW6X3cY

Really recommend this device.

(Seriously thinking about buying another for upstairs)