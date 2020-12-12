We've had a total house renovation forced upon us by a house fire (faulty dishwasher, not much actual fire damage but near total smoke damage to the interior and aluminium joinery).

So with this pain also comes an opportunity. The house is currently completely stripped back to the framing and I need to make a plan over the Christmas break on what to do in terms of home automation. All the wiring is in place (we can add more obviously if needed) but all the fittings (switches, lights etc) need replacing.

I'm keen to control the following things:

At least the shared use space lights - possibly all lights if price allows The garage door - open close remotely and be able to know if it is open or closed Pool pump Coffee machine Heating/Cooling system - not sure what this is yet but hoping to go ducted heat pump

Before this happened I was looking longingly at the Shelley 1 (and Shelley 1PM) combined with Home Assistant to retro-fit in key places. Is this still the best option? Or if I'm replacing the switches is there an integrated smart switch option that's better or more cost effective?

Any advice greatly appreciated!