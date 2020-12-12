Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Total home renovation - home automation advice please
RaglanDan

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280390 12-Dec-2020 07:23
Send private message

We've had a total house renovation forced upon us by a house fire (faulty dishwasher, not much actual fire damage but near total smoke damage to the interior and aluminium joinery).

 

So with this pain also comes an opportunity. The house is currently completely stripped back to the framing and I need to make a plan over the Christmas break on what to do in terms of home automation. All the wiring is in place (we can add more obviously if needed) but all the fittings (switches, lights etc) need replacing.

 

I'm keen to control the following things:

 

     

  1. At least the shared use space lights - possibly all lights if price allows
  2. The garage door - open close remotely and be able to know if it is open or closed
  3. Pool pump
  4. Coffee machine
  5. Heating/Cooling system - not sure what this is yet but hoping to go ducted heat pump

 

Before this happened I was looking longingly at the Shelley 1 (and Shelley 1PM) combined with Home Assistant to retro-fit in key places. Is this still the best option? Or if I'm replacing the switches is there an integrated smart switch option that's better or more cost effective?

 

Any advice greatly appreciated!

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
SirHumphreyAppleby
1967 posts

Uber Geek


  #2620371 12-Dec-2020 07:36
Send private message

My only advice is, whatever you choose, plan to pull it all out and replace it in the future. Home automation products aren't exactly known for their longevity in the market.

 

I'm currently using Shelly 1s as these are an easy retrofit solution. I hate using Wifi, but unlike most people, I'm not tied to it for any other reason. I'll be taking a more DIY approach when I build, but I have modest requirements - simple on and off, maybe some dimming control (DMX) and heating.

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620375 12-Dec-2020 08:07
Send private message

What @SirHumphreyAppleby said.

 

It is a fast moving market and whatever you put in is likely to be obsolescent sooner rather than later.

 

Device aggregation is hard. Best of the bunch is Home Assistant but it is not exactly plug and play yet.

 

I have jumped into Shelly along with Home Assistant and not regretted it. It seems the best option today as the Shelly's are cheap, work well with any switch and could be replaced easily in the future.

 

You could go down the Brilliant Smart line which have nice switches....

 

Cheers, Matt.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

davidcole
5518 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2620378 12-Dec-2020 08:14
Send private message

Or: https://www.superhouse.tv/26-make-your-own-home-automation-light-switches/




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



jnimmo
What does this tag do
1056 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2620381 12-Dec-2020 08:22
Send private message

Even though it's more expensive, I'd still go with Fibaro or Aotec Z-Wave dimmers/relays if I were putting in automation, or maybe Zigbee (I haven't tried it). It's helpful these devices form a mesh and are not reliant on wifi.


rogercruse
600 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620389 12-Dec-2020 09:01
Send private message

We live in a newly build house and have an integrated system for low voltage lighting, ducted heating / cooling with hot water, security. All controllable via a mobile phone app (and one day via Alexa!).

 

We suggest you talk to your electrician about the options available to you. Probaby much cheaper to design a solution to meet your needs than taking an ad-hoc approach based on the latest shiny products.  

davidcole
5518 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2620408 12-Dec-2020 10:02
Send private message

jnimmo:

Even though it's more expensive, I'd still go with Fibaro or Aotec Z-Wave dimmers/relays if I were putting in automation, or maybe Zigbee (I haven't tried it). It's helpful these devices form a mesh and are not reliant on wifi.



They can (zwave). Just decide not to be online though....just randomly after working fine for months. And need a restart. I’ve started going off zwave as a solution because of this. Would prefer Shelly as I can control the WiFi better than some black box mesh. As you have no control over the neighbours is zwave networks




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

richms
25150 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2620410 12-Dec-2020 10:13
Send private message

I would not recommend zigbee anything with all the dramas I have with them. The whole concept of a mesh is flawed compared to wifi where there are multiple APs and things can just connect to any of them. With multiple zigbee bases the devices have to be paired to one of them and if the mesh changes between base and device it can be a very long time before you get input from the sensor again. Whereas the wifi sensors I have just have a short delay if I have powered off the AP they were connected thru.




Richard rich.ms



hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620423 12-Dec-2020 10:33
Send private message

I would love something like the Shelly 4 Pro if I was building a new house. I think that concept will work well in the future.

 

 

 

https://shelly.cloud/products/shelly-4pro-smart-home-automation-relay/

 

 

 

 




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

RaglanDan

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2621142 14-Dec-2020 06:35
Send private message

hairy1:

 

What @SirHumphreyAppleby said.

 

It is a fast moving market and whatever you put in is likely to be obsolescent sooner rather than later.

 

Device aggregation is hard. Best of the bunch is Home Assistant but it is not exactly plug and play yet.

 

I have jumped into Shelly along with Home Assistant and not regretted it. It seems the best option today as the Shelly's are cheap, work well with any switch and could be replaced easily in the future.

 

You could go down the Brilliant Smart line which have nice switches....

 

Cheers, Matt.

 

 

 

 

Yeah well aware that it's a bit of a minefield but confident enough that I should be able to cope with Home Assistant. The Brilliant smart switches look like a great option thanks - I hadn't seen them yet.

RaglanDan

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2621143 14-Dec-2020 06:37
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

My only advice is, whatever you choose, plan to pull it all out and replace it in the future. Home automation products aren't exactly known for their longevity in the market.

 

I'm currently using Shelly 1s as these are an easy retrofit solution. I hate using Wifi, but unlike most people, I'm not tied to it for any other reason. I'll be taking a more DIY approach when I build, but I have modest requirements - simple on and off, maybe some dimming control (DMX) and heating.

 

 

 

 

Thanks - I'm definitely conscious that this is a fast moving space and that I might head down the wrong path! Why the hate for using Wi-Fi?

RaglanDan

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2621144 14-Dec-2020 06:38
Send private message

davidcole: Or: https://www.superhouse.tv/26-make-your-own-home-automation-light-switches/

 

 

 

This is probably a bit too DIY for my skill level and time commitments! Looks interesting though.

RaglanDan

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2621145 14-Dec-2020 06:39
Send private message

rogercruse:

 

We live in a newly build house and have an integrated system for low voltage lighting, ducted heating / cooling with hot water, security. All controllable via a mobile phone app (and one day via Alexa!).

 

We suggest you talk to your electrician about the options available to you. Probaby much cheaper to design a solution to meet your needs than taking an ad-hoc approach based on the latest shiny products.  

 

 

 

 

We aren't at the stage of having an electrician yet - the insurance process is a VERY slow moving beast... But will definitely be seeking their advice before committing to anything.

RaglanDan

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2621149 14-Dec-2020 06:52
Send private message

hairy1:

 

I would love something like the Shelly 4 Pro if I was building a new house. I think that concept will work well in the future.

 

 

 

https://shelly.cloud/products/shelly-4pro-smart-home-automation-relay/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whoah! - hadn't seen this yet. That looks very interesting indeed.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1967 posts

Uber Geek


  #2621155 14-Dec-2020 07:26
Send private message

RaglanDan:

 

Thanks - I'm definitely conscious that this is a fast moving space and that I might head down the wrong path! Why the hate for using Wi-Fi?

 

 

Our Wifi is used by about four devices, sporadically. It's undesirable to maintain a system purely for a few IoT devices. This will be the case for many people as the Wifi standards move on, and IoT devices are still stuck on 802.11n. I'm not sure how 802.11ac and future standards will play with older standards, but it used to be that mixing old and new resulted in a significant slow down. There is also the issue of interference if multiple networks are deployed.

 

Wifi also has extremely high latency, which isn't suitable in a time critical environment. If you press a button, you want the system to respond immediately, not a second later. I recently moved our alarm system to being MQTT-based, largely as a prototype for my own automation system. I have a driveway sensor that should sound a buzzer for ~1500ms when triggered, however, with Wifi variability, this is often much shorter/longer. I could add a second AP nearer to the alarm, or add code to pulse outputs for a specific period of time. Both issues go away with a simple bit of wire.

 

Given the cost of construction, budgeting a few hundred dollars per room for wiring, SBC and some relays isn't a big deal. My plan is to (almost) literally put a computer in every room.

davidcole
5518 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2621157 14-Dec-2020 07:38
Send private message

Short of wifi, and the solution that I posted where lights are individually wired back to a relay at the power board, there's not a lot of hard wired options for lighting.

 

I use zwave...and generally for my light switches its ok, but I do have issues occasionally with nodes going funny, more the portable smart switch ones (plug in for controlling a device), it will be fine for weeks and then suddenly offline.  I've been supplimenting those with the brilliant smart switches, flashed as tasmota on the wifi (dedicated IOT network).   

 

I have some shelly 1pms as well, that are not yet installed, that will go on the same network.

 

It's much easier for me to add a $150 AP to add to my unifi set up, then spend days tying to move zwave devices around to soo if I can make a device 1m away from the controller route properly.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 