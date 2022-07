Expensive solution, but Kodi on a Nvida sheild TV pro is pretty much the best option available.



The non-pro dosn't have USB sockets, but does have a Micro SD slot.



Potentially you could swap the TV out for one that supports USB playback. Many modern ones have fairly good codac support, but the interface can suck (especially if you put hundreds of video files on one Stick).

If you are cost sensitive you could look for someting like a previous generation Sheild TV



I have a NAS (basically a portable hard drive with a network plug) in my house, and I play files from there. Have a previous generation Sheild TV for one TV, and a fairly modern (wifi only) Amazon fire TV (with side loaded kodi) for the other. The fire TV sticks are quite cheap.



Pity not much stuff has USB ports on them these days. Was also handy to plug in a mini USB keyboard.





ADKM: Where does one get a Plex from. Do you need an internet connection ?

I don't think so, but you need a computer / NAS / Server powered up to on a network connection to server the files and convert the format if requred.