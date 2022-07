My daughter won a Chromecast Ultra from a local youth group. She picked it up today and upon opening, found it came with a US plug - thought no problem, and plugged into an adaptor.

Google Home app can see the device and updated it but warns it was purchased overseas - get no image on the screen (Panasonic plasma).

So when I hit cast on my phone, I get no image or sound.

WHat am I missing? Or because it's US purchased, it's of no use?