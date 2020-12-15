I suspect I know the answer to this, but I've been surprised before, so throwing this to GZ.

I am after an offline portable music device (perhaps once an "MP3 player") that can be loaded with music from a streaming service relatively easily. I want one with no/monochrome/minimal screen. If such a thing exists, I'm not fussed about which service and will subscribe to whichever - we currently have Amazon Prime Music and Youtube Music, but happy to shift that if necessary.

The objective is to allow a child to have access to music, without also constantly having a screen within 60 cms of her retinas. So the obvious solution - an old phone w no SIM card - won't meet the objectives for this one. The other thought that occurred to me was "ripping" (gee, really bringing out some archaic language for this post!) to make an offline copy, but that is likely to involve too much oversight from me to make it workable.

This is the only one I have been able to find so far, but the reviews seem pretty mixed about whether it does or does not actually work with a phone: https://www.amazon.com/Mighty-Spotify-Music-Player-Zazzy/dp/B07KJY8QMK

Any other thoughts?