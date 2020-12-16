kiwijunglist

Hi

Just wondering what fun electronic toys are available for toddlers that I can buy.

My kid is 1y4mo old so too young for radio controlled cars.

I'm sure you used to be able to buy little electric cars that change directions automatically when hit a wall, but I haven't been able to find such a car online or instore.

He does have these little fish for the bath which are quite cool

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/zuru-robo-alive-fish-series-1-playset-assorted/R2672549.html

And I was thinking of buying him either tickle me elmo or animatronic baby yoda from the mandalorian.

Thanks for any cool suggestions.