kiwijunglist

2926 posts

Uber Geek


#280463 16-Dec-2020 11:15
Send private message

Hi

 

Just wondering what fun electronic toys are available for toddlers that I can buy.

 

My kid is 1y4mo old so too young for radio controlled cars.

 

I'm sure you used to be able to buy little electric cars that change directions automatically when hit a wall, but I haven't been able to find such a car online or instore.

 

 

 

He does have these little fish for the bath which are quite cool

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/zuru-robo-alive-fish-series-1-playset-assorted/R2672549.html

 

 

 

And I was thinking of buying him either tickle me elmo or animatronic baby yoda from the mandalorian.

 

 

 

Thanks for any cool suggestions.

 

 






Handsomedan
4698 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2622586 16-Dec-2020 11:45
Send private message

The simpler the better. 

 

We bought our youngest a Wiggles drum, that had a couple of buttons that played snippets of a couple of their songs and big "beaters" instead of drumsticks and he had a blast with that! It was his favourite toy for a long time. Until it wasn't. 

 

With that said, it was a good few years ago now. 

 

 

 

Tickle me Elmo died after a particularly vigorous tickling session after he was only a couple of months old...







 

 

 

 

 



timmmay
18501 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2622678 16-Dec-2020 12:45
Send private message

One of those $500 or so cars they sit in that you can remote control to start, and they can drive later on.

Eva888
1089 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2622686 16-Dec-2020 13:04
Send private message

Kmart have a great selection. The little vetch phones with buttons that play songs when you press is always popular with that age. I got one for the neighbours little one last year and he loved it.



kiwijunglist

2926 posts

Uber Geek


  #2622721 16-Dec-2020 13:53
Send private message

We have quite a few plastic toys with lights and buttons and noises. Baby Einstein Drum / Cat Piano / vtech walker / etc ... after something different or more sophisticated.

 

 

 

I'm thinking about getting one of those ride on cars, priced between $2-650 depending on the model.  Although I think they will be used a bit less because our yard is not big enough.






