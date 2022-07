Jaycar sell dedicated power supplies for Raspberry Pi's with micro USB connectors. They output 5.1v, which means you don't get the "low voltage" warnings you'll most likely encounter when using generic 5v USB phone chargers etc.

Out of all the USB phone chargers I had lying around, none could provide voltage high enough to make the warning message disappear, even though they could supply more than enough current required. So I bit the bullet and went for the proper power supply, albeit a third-party one.

Most USB cables are extremely thin, so that only increases the voltage drop seen at the RPi itself.