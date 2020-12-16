Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wifi Controlled Light Switch recommendation
networkn

27380 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280473 16-Dec-2020 16:05
Send private message

In our lounge we have some dimmable integrated LED's in our ceiling, controlled by a single on/off dimmer on the inside, and a 4 switch on the outside which is simply on and off.

 

It would be quite handy, to be able to turn the lights on and off, or dim them, from a mobile device from time to time.

 

Can someone recommend a pretty straightforward solution for that? I don't intend to get too much more into automating lights in our house, it's really just a matter of convenience occasionally.

 

I want something reliable, and popular/supported, so if there are issues, I can easily find help!

 

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1969 posts

Uber Geek


  #2622844 16-Dec-2020 16:11
Send private message

Shelly seems to be a popular choice. Can be integrated with other software easily, or you can use their app.

 

Shelly Dimmer 2 or Shelly RGBW2 may be good options for your use case. Currently, the Dimmer is not certified in NZ, although depending on your requirements, the RGBW2 can be used with DC. Other Shelly products have recently been certified, so the dimmers will hopefully also receive certification in the near future.

 

EDIT: The RGBW2 is not designed for mains power.

networkn

27380 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2622845 16-Dec-2020 16:12
Send private message

Hi. I should have mentioned, I am keen to avoid replacing light switches, and I would definitely be keen to ensure whatever we use is certified here.

 

 

mattenz
132 posts

Master Geek


  #2622846 16-Dec-2020 16:15
Send private message

Some of the Shelly products would be fine to chuck in the wall behind your switch.



networkn

27380 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2622849 16-Dec-2020 16:17
Send private message

mattenz:

 

Some of the Shelly products would be fine to chuck in the wall behind your switch.

 

 

Any, in particular, you would recommend for my use case?

 

I'm guessing given it's more than one light switch controlling the lights, we need a sparky to install?

 

 

mattenz
132 posts

Master Geek


  #2622852 16-Dec-2020 16:22
Send private message

networkn:

 

Any, in particular, you would recommend for my use case?

 

I'm guessing given it's more than one light switch controlling the lights, we need a sparky to install?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shelly 1 is cheap and cheerful, you might need the Shelly 2.5 if you're looking for a double-gang.

 

One thing to consider is that you often need a neutral line in your switch for smart switches (to provide continuoua power) and many older houses won't have them (Shelly 1L doesn't need a neutral, not sure if it's certified).

 

Another is that as you add WIFI devices, your garden variety router can struggle. Many will recommend Z-Wave/Zigbee on that basis.

 

And another is that if you switch via WIFI, your switches will not offer a visual check of whether they're on or not, but you can probably come to terms with that!

 

Will definitely need a sparky to install, it's not quite simply changing a switch, and particularly if you need/want neutral lines.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1969 posts

Uber Geek


  #2622854 16-Dec-2020 16:30
Send private message

mattenz:

 

Shelly 1 is cheap and cheerful, you might need the Shelly 2.5 if you're looking for a double-gang.

 

 

Neither of these products meet the dimming requirements.

 

For simple switching, the Shelly 1PM has additional protection and is easier to install.

mattenz
132 posts

Master Geek


  #2622855 16-Dec-2020 16:32
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Neither of these products meet the dimming requirements.

 

For simple switching, the Shelly 1PM has additional protection and is easier to install.

 

 

Whoops, didn't see that :/



Zorg2000
51 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2623498 17-Dec-2020 21:40
Send private message

Have you looked at Phillips Hue? Generally a bit over priced but they do have some dimmable integrated LED options. They tick the reliable, and popular/supported boxes. 

rugrat
2727 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2623539 18-Dec-2020 01:23
Send private message

I use these but the colour ones, if just want white around $29 each.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/wiz-a60-e27-810-lumens-smart-wi-fi-white-tunable-globe_p0182431

 

I believe they won’t like being behind a dim switch though, so may not be suitable for your case, but they can be dimmed by applic.

 

Can set off and on times as well. Can set up voice commands through Google Assistant, Siri Shortcuts, Amazon Alexa.

lxsw20
2900 posts

Uber Geek


  #2623540 18-Dec-2020 01:38
Send private message

Problem with smart bulbs is still the wall switch element. A solution I've seen with Hue is to 3d print a frame over the top of your normal wall switch with the hue controller.

networkn

27380 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623542 18-Dec-2020 03:11
Send private message

I do not want to replace my existing bulbs.
Shelley say they don't have a suitable solution that works with dimmable lights.

lxsw20
2900 posts

Uber Geek


  #2623543 18-Dec-2020 03:28
Send private message

https://www.pdl.co.nz/about-us/trade-blog/create-a-smarter-home

 

 

 

https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/bluetooth-connectivity

 

 

 

PDL have a dimmer as part of their smart home offering. 

 

 

Paul1977
4438 posts

Uber Geek


  #2624893 21-Dec-2020 10:55
Send private message

If you have a physical analog rotary dimmer, then I don't think any smart solution will work without replacing it. Otherwise if someone turns the rotary dimmer to low, that's the brightest you can get the room until someone manually turns it back up again.

 

I use Aeotec Nano Dimmers for the smarts, but you also need a controller so could be overkill for just one room.

 

I also have momentary press switches to be able to control the dimming from the switch - but honestly momentary switches are pretty awful for getting the brightness to where you want it, unless you set a very slow dimming rate (which just makes everything take too long). "Hey Siri, set living room lights to 50%" works much better.

 

 

 

 

networkn

27380 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2625120 21-Dec-2020 21:56
Send private message

Ok so I think we will have to accept to get what we want we will have to replace the dimmer and switch with a smart dimmer and switch. Are they self contained? I want something that is Alexa Integrated so I can use sentry command.

Create new topic





