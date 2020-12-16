In our lounge we have some dimmable integrated LED's in our ceiling, controlled by a single on/off dimmer on the inside, and a 4 switch on the outside which is simply on and off.

It would be quite handy, to be able to turn the lights on and off, or dim them, from a mobile device from time to time.

Can someone recommend a pretty straightforward solution for that? I don't intend to get too much more into automating lights in our house, it's really just a matter of convenience occasionally.

I want something reliable, and popular/supported, so if there are issues, I can easily find help!