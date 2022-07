I had almost exact same happen to me about a year ago on my S8, fortunately Google helped me fix it.



Open playstore and goto My Apps and Games, then select Installed, and finally reorder by Last Upated.



Now you should be looking at the apps on your phone that have been installed or recently updated.



Try to recall when you first noticed the ads appear and try deleting apps that were updated or installed at that time.



For me, it was an APK extractor app that had been updated. I deleted the app, problem never re-occured.