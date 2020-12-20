DONT use paper towels . They can actually scratch the screen, over time . Paper Napkins are softer .

The problem is, the stuff thats 100% monitor safe, doesnt do a good job of cleaning , especially finger marks etc

I use a bit of glass cleaner . It is quite harsh, and there is a risk , but Ive been lucky.

Ive seen stuff like glass cleaner remove the monitors top coating , and on laptops Ive seen the coating on the surround get stripped off : worst case , so use at your own risk :-)

If its just dust , then a soft cloth is all you need.