Was just reading another thread which reminded me of an annoying issue I have that I'm hoping someone might have a solution to (or at least definitively say if it can't be fixed). I've googled and just can't find the info I'm after.

I have Aeotec Nano Dimmers as well as momentary switches, the idea being that the lights can be dimmed up and down by holding the physical switch (as well as via Home Assistant).

The problem: Whatever dimming rate I set is also the speed that the light turns on and off.

If I set a fast dimming rate it works well for turning the lights on and off quickly, and is fine for setting the brightness via Home Assistant - but it makes setting brightness via the momentary switches pretty much impossible because it fades up and down too quickly.

If I set a slow dimming rate, I can use the momentary switches to set the brightness level, but it makes turning the lights on and off a slow process of waiting for them to fade up when turning on, or fade down when turning off.

What I'd like: For it to ignore the dimming rate when switching on/off (either via momentary switch or Home Assistant) and just do it instantly; and only use the specified dimming rate when actually changing the brightness level. Bonus points for if I could dim slowly with the momentary switch, but faster (or instantly) via Home Assistant.

Is any of this possible?