GSVNoFixedAbode

I'm looking to build a remote webcam (think Alpine hut) that can take hourly images and FTP them back to a server via cellular.
Criteria:
- low power, solar+batteries
- set & forget
- cheap as chips (volunteer group) & theoretically replaceable if damaged/broken/ Kea'd
- enclosure not an issue (I can print that)
So far I was wondering about:
- esp32 + camera + solar +{some form of cellular}
- R.Pi0 + T-stick or hat + solar, running MotionEyeOS
- Arduino + camera + solar + {some form of cellular - T-stick?)
- Old Android phone + solar & clever code to keep it low power.
Has anyone done something like this here? I'm familiar with a Pi Zero running MotionEyeOS, but would need to code that to drop into low power 55 minutes out of 60. Seen but not yet played with esp32 or Arduino.
This is #8 wire stuff rather than slashing out on $300-$400 security monitoring whiteware. Has anyone here gone down this particular path?
Cheers.