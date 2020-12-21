GSVNoFixedAbode

Hi - sounds like an interesting project. I've been testing some equipment for something similar to this, but haven't deployed anything yet to confirm its viability.

I'm working on a unit to capture good quality time-lapse frames that can be edited together into a video for a long term construction project. I'm using a cast-off Apple iPhone 7 and an app called 'Osnap'

The app is quite well advanced and has the ability to set 'blackout' time so it's not trying to capture images over night. It will send images to a companion app being run on a remote computer, but should also hand off the images to the phone's camera roll which should then be able to be checked remotely with Google Photos or iCloud... but I'm finding that the photos only seem to be saved to the 'camera roll' after exiting the app. This last hiccup is a pain as it would be nice to not have to have a computer dedicated to staying on 24/7 to receive the images.

I've also started testing small solar panels (from Aliexpress) that have built-in USB ports to provide power... but the panels must be too small to actually out put enough to power and charge the iPhone. Using a battery bank between the solar panel & the phone could be the solution, but so far the banks I've tested will not accept a charge and output power at the same time. I have just received a kit-set solar powered battery bank that seem to output while charging, but I haven't tested fully yet.

I'm trying to keep things as simple as possible - hence trying to stick with ready-made solutions, and although there are off-the-shelf units for time-lapse available, they all seem overkill for my possible use (and overly expensive).

There may be phones that will charge OK from the small solar panels, but the drain of running the app may be too much for long term use...?

So... I can't really recommend anything for you, but maybe give you more food for thought...