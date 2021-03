I had this problem and it was caused by my Amazon account being linked to the US store instead of AU. As soon as I moved it to AU it could find NZ iheartradio stations. Once you do it you need to sign out of Alexa app and back in and then kiss goodbye to half the features.



You can confirm you’re on the AU store as the Alexa app in Settings / Alexa Preferences has no option to set a default podcast service. If you see an option to set Default Podcasts you’re on the US store.