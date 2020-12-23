Hi,

This is my first post out of frustration. I am running a vera edge with the most recent firmware and have just install a NANO DIMMER from Aeotec which a few months ago I tested and worked perfectly! Click the little button on the dimmer and lights slowly DIM OFF, click it again lights slow DIM to MAX. This was also controlled via VERA EDGE.

I was finally going to put it all together and now the nano dimmer does not turn the light off at all. It just slightly dims and thats it.

I have tried to adjust the parameters in Vera edge but it doesn't help and the wiring is done with LIVE & NEUTRAL.

I don't think using a bypass is the correct answer considering it all worked perfectly a few months ago and yes, I have tried a few other dimmers to ensure there is no fault.

Could someone much smarter than me help out please.