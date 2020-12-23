Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Aeotec Nano Dimmer not turning light off
Twours

#280563 23-Dec-2020 18:58
Hi,

 

 

 

This is my first post out of frustration. I am running a vera edge with the most recent firmware and have just install a NANO DIMMER from Aeotec which a few months ago I tested and worked perfectly! Click the little button on the dimmer and lights slowly DIM OFF, click it again lights slow DIM to MAX. This was also controlled via VERA EDGE.

 

 

 

I was finally going to put it all together and now the nano dimmer does not turn the light off at all. It just slightly dims and thats it. 

 

 

 

I have tried to adjust the parameters in Vera edge but it doesn't help and the wiring is done with LIVE & NEUTRAL. 

 

 

 

I don't think using a bypass is the correct answer considering it all worked perfectly a few months ago and yes, I have tried a few other dimmers to ensure there is no fault.

 

 

 

Could someone much smarter than me help out please.

snnet
  #2626020 23-Dec-2020 19:45
Just wondering if you have more than one of these modules at the same switch location - I had a similar problem with my Fibaro equipment and found it was a loose wire between certain things (cant remember what exactly now) but it allowed the lights to stay on and I couldn't turn them off... Just a thought

Twours

  #2626055 23-Dec-2020 21:56
Nah, nothing near it. Its just a test unit before I buy 20 of them. 

 

 

 

Luckily I tested a second time before buying so many more. 

 

 

 

Nothing has changed between it working and not working though. The cabling is exactly the same, the LED lights are the same, I have tried a few different DIMMERS assuming maybe one or two were faulty but nothing. 

 

 

 

I even tried auto load detection parameter which achieved nothing.

