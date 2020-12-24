Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replacement Security Camera
Hello, 

 

I know there are a few people here that are pretty clued up in this space (security cameras), but I have a (dahua) camera from aliexpress (about 8+ years old), and it appears to have finally given up, no longer writing events/recordings to the local sd card, so looking for alternatives. 

 

Key requirements for me are:

 

  • PoE
  • Local Storage - MicroSD card. Our requirements are small and don't want a subscription based service.
  • Good resolution (licence plates for cars going up/down a driveway)
  • IR/Night recording (a nice to have, not a must have)
  • Dome style preferably rather than a bullet camera - as the camera is just under an eave, so while not in arms reach it wouldn't take much to knock a bullet out of alignment
  • Price - don't want to spend the earth

Thanks in advance for your insights/thoughts and have a great Christmas!

We had Amcrest Dome Security Cameras installed as part of our new build and match most of your requirements

 

https://www.amazon.com/Amcrest-3840x2160-NightVision-Weatherproof-IP8M-2493EW/dp/B077Y52782/ref=sxts_sxwds-bia-wc-nc-drs1_0? 

Have you actually tried swapping out the card? SD cards (particularly something that old) have a finite life.

 

 

sbiddle:

 

Have you actually tried swapping out the card? SD cards (particularly something that old) have a finite life.

 

 

Yeah; there were no errors in the camera logs etc, but did it as part of the elimination process and was same behavior :( 



Check out The Hook Up on Youtube. He's got some great technical reviews of a bunch of different cameras.

 

Most recent example:

 

New PoE Security Camera Recommendations 2021 - Reolink RLC810A vs Annke C800 & RLC410 vs C500. - YouTube

 

 

 

I personally went Ring and have huge regrets. Reolink are pretty widely available in NZ and would probably be my choice if I was buying today




I work for a global Data Protection Software company - But my opinions are my own.

Dont get cheap sd cards they fail to record on, nvrs are better to record on than sd cards, turrets are better than domes, could get a varifocal cam, 6mm or 8mm are good and depends how wide angle you want to 2.4, 4 etc dahua have lots to choose from

Chippo:

 

Check out The Hook Up on Youtube. He's got some great technical reviews of a bunch of different cameras.

 

Most recent example:

 

New PoE Security Camera Recommendations 2021 - Reolink RLC810A vs Annke C800 & RLC410 vs C500. - YouTube

 

 

That guy must have something shoved up his backside. He's just comparing different manufacturing batches from RaySharp.

 

[RaySharp is a general manufacture that will make to different brands.]

 

 

 

Back to main topic;

 

Dahua is still very good. I've recently got a mini PTZ from Andy of EmpireTech.

 

Although the Chinese cameras never beat a decent one like my Axis. My Axis M31 series has been rock solid with far superior image quality and clarity.

 

 

 

My Axis and Dahua cameras are both 4MP but the Axis excels with its better quality imaging sensor.

 

Things also to look out for is image sensor size; it is like your eye, the larger it is the more light is let in. 1/3" is pathetic consumer stuff, for the size price you can get 1/1.8".

Thanks everyone for your thoughts/ideas; have gone with a newer Dahua camera to replace the existing one. Will see how many months it will take to arrive...haha....cheers!



E3xtc:

 

Thanks everyone for your thoughts/ideas; have gone with a newer Dahua camera to replace the existing one. Will see how many months it will take to arrive...haha....cheers!

 

 

If you bought a genuine Dahua from a reputable seller like Andy from Empiretech the answer is about 5-7 days.

 

 

E3xtc:

 

Thanks everyone for your thoughts/ideas; have gone with a newer Dahua camera to replace the existing one. Will see how many months it will take to arrive...haha....cheers!

 

 

 

 

which one did you go with?

sbiddle:

 

If you bought a genuine Dahua from a reputable seller like Andy from Empiretech the answer is about 5-7 days.

 

 

I've bought from Andy of EmpireTech before, would definitely recommend.

Just made another purchase from Andy, FedEx delivered in 5 days, as expected.

I didn't know about Andy; now I do. fwiw I ended up ordering (supposedly genuine) a IPC-HDBW2831E-S-S2

