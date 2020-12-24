Chippo: Check out The Hook Up on Youtube. He's got some great technical reviews of a bunch of different cameras. Most recent example: New PoE Security Camera Recommendations 2021 - Reolink RLC810A vs Annke C800 & RLC410 vs C500. - YouTube

That guy must have something shoved up his backside. He's just comparing different manufacturing batches from RaySharp.

[RaySharp is a general manufacture that will make to different brands.]

Back to main topic;

Dahua is still very good. I've recently got a mini PTZ from Andy of EmpireTech.

Although the Chinese cameras never beat a decent one like my Axis. My Axis M31 series has been rock solid with far superior image quality and clarity.

My Axis and Dahua cameras are both 4MP but the Axis excels with its better quality imaging sensor.

Things also to look out for is image sensor size; it is like your eye, the larger it is the more light is let in. 1/3" is pathetic consumer stuff, for the size price you can get 1/1.8".