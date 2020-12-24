Hello,
I know there are a few people here that are pretty clued up in this space (security cameras), but I have a (dahua) camera from aliexpress (about 8+ years old), and it appears to have finally given up, no longer writing events/recordings to the local sd card, so looking for alternatives.
Key requirements for me are:
- PoE
- Local Storage - MicroSD card. Our requirements are small and don't want a subscription based service.
- Good resolution (licence plates for cars going up/down a driveway)
- IR/Night recording (a nice to have, not a must have)
- Dome style preferably rather than a bullet camera - as the camera is just under an eave, so while not in arms reach it wouldn't take much to knock a bullet out of alignment
- Price - don't want to spend the earth
Thanks in advance for your insights/thoughts and have a great Christmas!