kotuku4

#280573 24-Dec-2020 14:17
I have just received a positive grid spark, smart amp.
Took about 20 days from order to door, sent from Australia, I didn't know from ordering. With a discount offer it was around $380.

Very impressed at tones and usability of this device. Even using acoustic electric guitar. Will try pc connection to update firmware and recording with presonos software.

Have a wah/volume pedal on the way. And considering wireless transmitter and receiver, and maybe another electric guitar in new year.

I'm sure I will play and learn more with the spark.




:)

Dratsab
  #2626413 24-Dec-2020 15:16
I've heard good things about those amps. What wireless transmitter/receiver are you considering?

 

I use Xvive U2 (purchased from Artist Guitars when they sold them, on sale for $92 less than the price advertised in the link) and have found them reliable and very useful.

kotuku4

  #2626416 24-Dec-2020 15:28
Yeah looking at ammoon wireless from AliExpress. For about $70 delivered? Seems to have great reviews.

The pedal on the way is a JOYO MULTIMODE WAH-II.

Had also considered a Mooer GE200 with an existing amp.

But with Spark does a lot for the price.




:)

GregM
  #2735218 27-Jun-2021 07:35
How are you guys finding these after having them awhile?

I haven't touched a guitar since primary school, so will be learning from scratch basically. I thought one of these would be a great help learning. Any guitar recommendations?



  #2735266 27-Jun-2021 09:58
Just showed my daughter the positive grid spark, and shes keen. Does anyone supply these in NZ ? Rockshop is listed as a dealer but my experience with them actually having stuff is not the best......

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

