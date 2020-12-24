I have just received a positive grid spark, smart amp.
Took about 20 days from order to door, sent from Australia, I didn't know from ordering. With a discount offer it was around $380.
Very impressed at tones and usability of this device. Even using acoustic electric guitar. Will try pc connection to update firmware and recording with presonos software.
Have a wah/volume pedal on the way. And considering wireless transmitter and receiver, and maybe another electric guitar in new year.
I'm sure I will play and learn more with the spark.