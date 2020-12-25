Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommend Wireless In-Ear Headphones
ice2004

#280581 25-Dec-2020 11:35
Recommed Wireless In-Ear Headphones br />
I've tested Sony WF-XB700 Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Currently selling at Harvey Norman for $145

Do you know any other good ones you would recommend?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2626705 25-Dec-2020 14:22
I really like the Huawei Buds series.




Technofreak
  #2626710 25-Dec-2020 15:40
I really like my Sony WF 1000 XM3's. I would recommend them.




qwertee
  #2626742 25-Dec-2020 18:53
I use the Samsung Galaxy buds plus and love them . 

 

Provides a snug fit in my ears, battery life is good.



sarg
  #2626770 26-Dec-2020 06:35
I use galaxy buds, they are comfortable to wear and also block out sound whilst wearing them




