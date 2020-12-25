Recommed Wireless In-Ear Headphones br />
I've tested Sony WF-XB700 Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Currently selling at Harvey Norman for $145
Do you know any other good ones you would recommend?
I use the Samsung Galaxy buds plus and love them .
Provides a snug fit in my ears, battery life is good.
I use galaxy buds, they are comfortable to wear and also block out sound whilst wearing them