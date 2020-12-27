Morning fellow Geeks,

I'm after your thoughts and opinions on what (if any) after-sales support you'd provide after privately selling an electronics item, and then the buyer says that it no longer works.





Background:

Back in October, I sold a PSVR setup on Trademe which was in full working order at the time. I had it couriered it to the buyers address.

Fast forward to Yesterday (Boxing Day), and I receive an email from them saying that they gave it to their kids as a Christmas present, and that it worked for 30mins and then turned off, never to turn on again.



I replied with some basic fault-finding steps in order to make sure it wasn't something basic. I suggested the power supply might have died too.



This morning, I receive another email from them asking if I could cover the cost of a new power supply, or if I could refund their money if they return the PSVR to me.

I'm of the opinion that it's a second-hand electronics item, which can die at any point in time, and it shouldn't be my issue since it was working when they bought it. I also don't know why they wouldn't have made sure everything was in working condition as soon as they received it back in October 🤷‍♂️

I also feel a bit bad for them since it was a Christmas gift to their kids, and it's unfortunate that they couldn't get much use out of it.