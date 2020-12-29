Reaching out to anyone that may have experience/tips on this project.

I am looking to make an ABS plastic instrument case into a portable power supply station

This will be used for camping and emergency power supply.

I will basically need a bunch of 12v/USB outlets, solar hookup and mains powerpoint (for smaller electronics)

The case I have (Duratech Rolling MPV8) has internal dimensions of 510L x 292W x 175H

I should be able to fit in a 12V LiFePO4 100AH battery (with integrated BMS), solar charge controller, an inverter and various outputs (based on what I found on Trademe)

For the inverter, I am thinking between 600W and 1000W continuous pure sine wave. I'd like to get the largest that fits in the width of the case. I don't have specific use case, but it will be electronics like laptops and power adapters that don't have 12V/USB inputs.

Initially I would get the battery (and something to charge it with) and all the sockets. Then incrementally add inverter/solar controller functionality.

So a few questions;

- Recommendations on reasonably priced/quality components (LifePO4 mains charger, inverter, solar charge controller, LCD monitor etc)

- Best place to get the cabling/connectors/sockets (Jaycar?)

- anyone seen a high wattage capable USB-C hub, that could be integrated into the power station?