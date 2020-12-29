Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Reaching out to anyone that may have experience/tips on this project.

 

I am looking to make an ABS plastic instrument case into a portable power supply station

 

This will be used for camping and emergency power supply.

 

I will basically need a bunch of 12v/USB outlets, solar hookup and mains powerpoint (for smaller electronics)

 

The case I have (Duratech Rolling MPV8) has internal dimensions of 510L x 292W x 175H

 

 

I should be able to fit in a 12V LiFePO4 100AH battery (with integrated BMS), solar charge controller, an inverter and various outputs (based on what I found on Trademe)

 

For the inverter, I am thinking between 600W and 1000W continuous pure sine wave. I'd like to get the largest that fits in the width of the case. I don't have specific use case, but it will be electronics like laptops and power adapters that don't have 12V/USB inputs.

 

Initially I would get the battery (and something to charge it with) and all the sockets. Then incrementally add inverter/solar controller functionality.

 

 

 

So a few questions;

 

- Recommendations on reasonably priced/quality components (LifePO4 mains charger, inverter, solar charge controller, LCD monitor etc) 

 

- Best place to get the cabling/connectors/sockets (Jaycar?)

 

- anyone seen a high wattage capable USB-C hub, that could be integrated into the power station?

 

 

 

 

Camping at the moment - if you have a powered site you can just get a multibox that runs off the connection:

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/goldair-rcd-power-cord-with-camping-plug-15m-orange/p/336076

Jon

Have you done an estimate on what all of the bits cost?

While it's fun to do DIY it may be more cost effective to get a Goal Zero or something like this;

https://m.tradetested.co.nz/p/tools-hardware/electrical/smart-chargers/hyundai-power-station-555wh

Or if you can do without 240v

https://www.equipoutdoors.co.nz/companion-rover-lithium-40ah-power-station

I'm expecting somewhere between 1 - 1.4K 

 

For the same capacity, as I am planning (~ 100AH), it would be over $2K.

 

https://www.tradetested.co.nz/tools-hardware/electrical/smart-chargers/hyundai-portable-power-station-1110-wh.html

 

That Hyundai looks pretty slick though

 

 

 

But this is more of a hobby project.

 

 

