I have a
wee major project underway - a giant clock made out of seven segment LED strips. Lots of soldering:
Much to my surprise, the soldering all went fine and my Arduino code to display the time works well (and quite elegant too, if I do say so myself).
I now want to add a web-based interface to control it, and now things have come to a screeching halt. I have a couple of Arduino clones (a mega and an uno) that include a built in ESP8266 wifi chip. I think I've sorted out how these work in principle (you have to use the dip switches to load code onto the ESP8266 vs the arduino microcontroller).
However, I'm trying to get my head around the architecture fundamentals - what code is supposed to run where? Should I be loading the web server code on the ESP8266, and the clock code on the Arduino microcontroller, with the two talking to each other? Or should everything go on one or the other?