IMO forget those clones with an ESP on them, and just get a wemos D1 mini for this,

If you use those arduino clones, you will either have half of it doing nothing, or else have to screw around with getting the 2 parts communicating to pass data between them. I guess you could make the atmel half just dump anything it gets on the serial port out to the ws2812 leds, but its another step for no gain.

Actually, I would go for an esp32 module since it has got a lot better with its arduino ide support since I first played with one and gave up, and it has more inbuild peripherals so I think you are able to use ws2812s on it without losing the serial port for debug output which happened when I tried it with the only library I could find that was glitch free - not 100% sure but I think that was fastled.

All may have changed since then, but I know that there is massive progress been made on running things directly on the esp cpus, and also the atmels used on those old arduinos are baiscally end of use now, the arduino guys are all into their samd processors now,.