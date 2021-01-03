Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Flatscreen TVs damaged or not working
technician14

98 posts

Master Geek


#280687 3-Jan-2021 13:50
Send private message

Hi, does anyone have any flatscreen TVs that are damaged or not working preferably in welly, thanks

Create new topic
Rikkitic
Awrrr
15521 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2629745 3-Jan-2021 15:52
Send private message

I have a DSE 42", I think one of the first that was priced under $10,000 (it was 'only' $2500!). Free to pick up but I'm not in Wellington.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
technician14

98 posts

Master Geek


  #2629768 3-Jan-2021 17:51
Send private message

Thanks, what area you in?

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15521 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2629774 3-Jan-2021 18:13
Send private message

technician14: Thanks, what area you in?

 

Rural Hastings.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



tdgeek
26364 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629779 3-Jan-2021 18:31
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

I have a DSE 42", I think one of the first that was priced under $10,000 (it was 'only' $2500!). Free to pick up but I'm not in Wellington.

 

 

 

 

I was first in the US in 2002, 42 inches were US$12000! Now probably NZ$ 300 tops.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 