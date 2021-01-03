I have a DSE 42", I think one of the first that was priced under $10,000 (it was 'only' $2500!). Free to pick up but I'm not in Wellington.
technician14: Thanks, what area you in?
Rural Hastings.
I was first in the US in 2002, 42 inches were US$12000! Now probably NZ$ 300 tops.