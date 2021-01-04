Have you had any experience with doing the Part 102 Unmanned Aircraft Operator Certification? I am looking for any advice to help me train and be certified for this.

I currently fly my Mavic 2 Pro drone recreationally but now that I have mastered the ability to capture good video footage I am looking to incorporate the use of it into my business, there have been a few areas where I am currently restricted so getting Part 102 may help me around these (e.g. evening/night flying, flying over residential areas where getting consent from many people is not practical).

I am not sure of the best steps to take in order to do this - I can see there are a number of companies advertising online providing 2/3 day courses but unsure if a course is necessary or not (and if not, is it worthwhile either way). The prices for these courses vary as can be expected, the locations also vary and being Wellington based myself I would ideally opt for a local place if going down this route.

Below are some of the places I have come across, if you have had any experience with them that would be awesome to get feedback on also.



https://dronezup.co.nz/training-tip/ (2-3 days, $950+GST)



https://flyuav.co.nz/drone-training/ (3 days, $1299)



http://www.uav-training.co.nz/p/part-102-certification.html (unsure of time/cost yet)



https://www.massey.ac.nz/massey/learning/colleges/college-business/school-of-aviation/study/rpas-course/rpas-course_home.cfm (3 days, $1406 + GST)



https://dronetrust.app/professional-rpas-pilot-certification-course-part-101-t-102-bundle/ (online study, $698) [I am not sure if this includes exam cost or is just training, the exam could potentially be an additional $414 looking at https://flighttest.co.nz/payment/ ]



The 2 that I am currently drawn to are dronezup.co.nz and dronetrust.app due to their website and pricing (TBC on dronetrust.app) but this is not really the only thing I want to base any decision on and would prefer to hear some feedback from people who have gone through these places.. and also whether attending a course like this is actually necessary.