Have you had any experience with doing the Part 102 Unmanned Aircraft Operator Certification? I am looking for any advice to help me train and be certified for this.


I currently fly my Mavic 2 Pro drone recreationally but now that I have mastered the ability to capture good video footage I am looking to incorporate the use of it into my business, there have been a few areas where I am currently restricted so getting Part 102 may help me around these (e.g. evening/night flying, flying over residential areas where getting consent from many people is not practical).


I am not sure of the best steps to take in order to do this - I can see there are a number of companies advertising online providing 2/3 day courses but unsure if a course is necessary or not (and if not, is it worthwhile either way). The prices for these courses vary as can be expected, the locations also vary and being Wellington based myself I would ideally opt for a local place if going down this route.


Below are some of the places I have come across, if you have had any experience with them that would be awesome to get feedback on also.



The 2 that I am currently drawn to are dronezup.co.nz and dronetrust.app due to their website and pricing (TBC on dronetrust.app) but this is not really the only thing I want to base any decision on and would prefer to hear some feedback from people who have gone through these places.. and also whether attending a course like this is actually necessary.

Have you downloaded and read the rule and Advisory Circular for the rule?

If you find it heavy going making sense of either of these then a course is probably worthwhile. As to which one you may need to do I really don't know. But be prepared for the fact that the course fee will be cheap compared to the rest of the certification process and any on going compliance costs.

You may wish to consider how much extra income you might get V the costs of being certified.




Have you done the 101 Training first?

 

I'm guessing, that as your looking for the 102, you've already done some sort of 101.

 

The 101 training is relatively inexpensive.

 

https://www.airshare.co.nz/drone-101-training

 

 

