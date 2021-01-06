TechnoGuy001:

TLDR: If you use a Rollo thermal printer to print dense barcodes which are hard to scan, buy a better thermal printer, for me this was the Brother QL-1100.

Just an update incase others have a similar issue.

So turns out my barcode reader is fine. The issue was my thermal printer, I was using the Rollo thermal printer, which is great for the FastWay style barcodes (barcodes are in portrait), but not so great at all with landscape barcodes like CourierPost's, especially not the more dense CourierPost tracking codes which are like 24 characters long.

It doesn't help that most thermal printers are of a low DPI (a bad thing when printing barcodes), the rollo is 203 dpi, as most are, but I came across this 1 brother thermal printer (QL-1100) which is 300dpi, it's pretty close in price to the Rollo too, but labels are more expensive. (for comparison, my laser printer prints at 1200dpi)

Anyway, got a new thermal printer today and it prints a bit slower than the rollo, but the labels come out crystal clear! And the barcodes read 100% of the time, every time with my AliExpress NETUM W6-X barcode reader. You can even, half asleep wave the reader over the barcode and it scans it, this was unthinkable from CP labels printed on the rollo.

Of course there are many factors that also play a role in a clear thermal print, like good quality thermal paper, print speed, print darkness. Over the months I've tried allot different things on the rollo, just never got it all that good, just passable most of the time.

I also recently read somewhere that the thermal printers themselves might have specific font support, to print text clear with the low DPI, this may also include barcode interpretation, idk.

Also also, it seems every company/site selling anything related to shipping (labels, packing, courier booking etc) seem to sell their own imported old barcode printer. But they always seem like some unknown (to me) brand like TSC or SATO (I'm assuming they've got the highest margins), they often seem to have bad support for Mac computers too (because they're yeaaars old). But I'm assuming they must do something ok, as they're all 203dpi too, and some people must be using it to print CP labels with them.

Sorry for the long post, just hope it helps others starting down this journey, as there seems very little technical talk about barcode readers / thermal printers, just a lot of videos from someone selling on ebay saying, look it prints fast, labels stick, but not going into detail about how clear a label is printed (and if it scannable, and how well) or barcode reader they're using, and why they picked that model vs 100s of others.

Lastly, for testing barcodes, I've found the Android app "VinaSoft Barcode Scanner" to be the most helpful to test barcodes outside of a proper barcode scanner. It'll tell you the barcodes recognition quality, as well as narrow bar count, narrow bar size, and the barcode type, e.g. Code128), and ofcourse the barcode data.