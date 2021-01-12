Hey guys, my current smart Lock (KeyWe, Bluetooth, ZWave, Touch Pin) seems to be suffering from sun damage (front screen is cracking) and might need replacement soon.

I am looking for a new Smart Lock with the following features:

- Must be compatible with Home Assistant on the local network (no IFTTT hacks or 3rd party clouds)

- Must allow Pin Codes

- Must auto-lock when the door is closed (current lock has this)

- Ideally, auto unlocks when detects me through Bluetooth (my current one has this)

- Physical key would be good (in case of failure) but I guess not an absolute need

- Temporary/Single Use PINs would be great

- Available in NZ

Is there anything like this?

It seems the Schlage Sense is a great pick but no HA compatibility as of yet. Yale has a huge line up but I keep getting confused by which models have Z-Wave, Wifi, etc...

Thanks in Advance!