I am interested in advice on Home Alarm Systems. At present I am using Morepork but was disappointed when it was sold to ADT. I would like to have a completely stand alone system that is under my control and not need an expensive monthly fee. I realise the ADT are supplying monitoring and would be more than happy if I could provide my own monitoring. This could be a system that I buy a sim card and pay a fee for text messaging. The SIM is only an option to cover internet down events.
I am sure many people have gone down this road and would appreciate some advice.
Thanks