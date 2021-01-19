Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Home Alarm Systems
ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


#280924 19-Jan-2021 21:10
Send private message

I am interested in advice on Home Alarm Systems. At present I am using Morepork but was disappointed when it was sold to ADT. I would like to have a completely stand alone system that is under my control and not need an expensive monthly fee. I realise the ADT are supplying monitoring and would be more than happy if I could provide my own monitoring. This could be a system that I buy a sim card and pay a fee for text messaging. The SIM is only an option to cover internet down events.

 

I am sure many people have gone down this road and would appreciate some advice.

 

Thanks 




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
michelangelonz
93 posts

Master Geek


  #2638451 19-Jan-2021 21:33
Send private message

I got a simple Bosh system then used a Konnected.io kit to make it smart. I monitor it using home assistant.

https://konnected.io/
https://www.home-assistant.io/

DSC is another good brand of alarm I considered.

Konnected also do a panel but it can only be controlled by a device i.e does not have a keypad.

Another way it thought of trying was use a 2talk IP phone account and ATA to my router. Then you can use the alarm systems on board dialer.

Good luck.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
timbosan
1955 posts

Uber Geek


  #2638453 19-Jan-2021 21:42
Send private message

Funny thing, I am in the same boat.  Have MorePork (now ADT) and trying to find a replacement.  I also have mind connected to HomeKit (via HomeBridge) and wanted that with a replacement system.

However, the 'best' option I have found so far is the Eufy Alarm system. But it's not perfect:

* No smoke alarm option.  I am going with Nest Protect as it can integrate with Hue lights
* No 4G
* No internal cameras (that work with the HomeBase 2 - the external cameras DO work with it, but the internal cameras are WiFi only).
* No HomeKit (yet. But the HomeBase 2 works with HomeKit, but only for the external cameras)

However, it does integrate with the battery Video Doorbell 2K, and as mentioned above, the external cameras from Eufy.  It also has an app that you can (apparently) control all Eufy devices from, even outside the LAN (although not sure on how that works, possible by routing traffic through Eufy servers).

MarkM536
143 posts

Master Geek


  #2638461 19-Jan-2021 22:21
Send private message

Paradox brand here. Previous system lasted 20 years and only replaced because the keypad was faded with the code numbers and we didn't know the master code.

 

New system is another Paradox alarm. I do not know the main board but the user interface is a TM50 touch panel.

 

 

We've kept the old Paradox branded sensors since they still work, it now makes them 25 years old in November.

 

 

 

The new system was supplied and installed by Garrisons Alarms. They were quick and consumer friendly however this service does come with them being a little more expensive.

 

A neighbour got the same Paradox TM50 touch panel, I know their main panel is different because it doesn't have wireless for remotes built in. They also have a different GUI on the screen. I guess it's because it is internet connected. They use a mobile phone app to control the system.

 

Paradox also make a GSM module to text (& mobile data?). I would personally like this for my system to receive notifications from the alarm but I don't want to pay a monthly fee for the SIM card.

 

This new system (and even the old one) has never had a false alarm [to what I've been told by neighbours].



timbosan
1955 posts

Uber Geek


  #2638464 19-Jan-2021 22:24
Send private message

The reply from MarkM536 reminded me of something else about the Eufy - the whole thing is battery powered, even the control panel (unlike the Morepork which needs power).  And if you put external cameras inside, they are also battery powered.

MarkM536
143 posts

Master Geek


  #2638534 19-Jan-2021 23:02
Send private message

timbosan:

 

The reply from MarkM536 reminded me of something else about the Eufy - the whole thing is battery powered, even the control panel (unlike the Morepork which needs power).  And if you put external cameras inside, they are also battery powered.

 

 

Reminds me to say that wireless isn't the answer for security devices.

 

 

 

It's constant chatter on home security groups, people think wireless is great but then it doesn't catch the action. Battery powered gear goes into a low power state and takes a few moments to start up and record.

 

Even though I've said for Paradox gear, their battery PIR sensors does the same too.

 

Next issue with battery cameras is that they cannot record for more than motion, the battery would die in no time for continuous recording.

 

 

 

It's a big trade off for security devices to use Wireless. I'd love a world were wireless devices just works but it comes with reliability issues.

 

 

 

For something lasting years you're better to spend an hour running a cable than 10minutes a week fixing connection issues.

nzlogan
73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2638538 19-Jan-2021 23:59
Send private message

For my parents, I've installed a regular Bosch alarm (Solution 3000) with a Fixed Wireless Terminal (allows you to use a mobile SIM like a landline phone) and a IP module. The IP module is linked to a Bosch app, so it can be armed/disarmed remotely, and gives push notifications for events. The alarm has domestic dialling setup, so if triggered it calls a few phone numbers (and then they can go into the app and checkout which zones were triggered).

 

There's no fees to this (other than cost of keeping the SIM card active), and in a way the calling of phone numbers provides a redundancy if the internet fails. And I guess you get the reliability of a traditional alarm system, with wired sensors.

 

 

 

The system they've found more useful though, is having a beam sensor on the driveway which sends a photo notification when crossed. More on that here

gcorgnet
1015 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2638547 20-Jan-2021 06:51
Send private message

Another vote for Konnected.io here... I have fitted this on my simple Bosch system and for about $150 transformed it from a normal dumb alarm to something that can ping me on my phone when it goes off. (I can also arm/disarm remotely, on a schedule, etc..)
It does however require some know how to get set up, but we're here to help :-)



timmmay
18570 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2638550 20-Jan-2021 07:14
Send private message

gcorgnet:

 

Another vote for Konnected.io here... I have fitted this on my simple Bosch system and for about $150 transformed it from a normal dumb alarm to something that can ping me on my phone when it goes off. (I can also arm/disarm remotely, on a schedule, etc..)
It does however require some know how to get set up, but we're here to help :-)

 

 

Does Konnected replace the Bosch main unit or is it an extra / interface board? I'd quite like better features, and the keypad buttons are starting to wear out.

davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2638553 20-Jan-2021 07:22
Send private message

timmmay:

gcorgnet:


Another vote for Konnected.io here... I have fitted this on my simple Bosch system and for about $150 transformed it from a normal dumb alarm to something that can ping me on my phone when it goes off. (I can also arm/disarm remotely, on a schedule, etc..)
It does however require some know how to get set up, but we're here to help :-)



Does Konnected replace the Bosch main unit or is it an extra / interface board? I'd quite like better features, and the keypad buttons are starting to wear out.



Either option is available. I think the first konnected was a main board replacement. They brought out another one that was just an interface board to a main board, so like the ip module I thought but with mqtt etc.


My system is a paradox, mostly driven by remotes. Or the old style keypads. It has the up module and I’ve hooked that up to paradox pai (paradox alarm interface). That allows me to arm disarm etc via homekit and openHAB.

Regarding the chap with the gsm module, for just sms, you can just use a prepay account, there’s no need for a plan. And on 2degrees you just have to top up the credit every 12 months to keep the number alive.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

gcorgnet
1015 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2638570 20-Jan-2021 08:05
Send private message

timmmay:

 

gcorgnet:

 

Another vote for Konnected.io here... I have fitted this on my simple Bosch system and for about $150 transformed it from a normal dumb alarm to something that can ping me on my phone when it goes off. (I can also arm/disarm remotely, on a schedule, etc..)
It does however require some know how to get set up, but we're here to help :-)

 

 

Does Konnected replace the Bosch main unit or is it an extra / interface board? I'd quite like better features, and the keypad buttons are starting to wear out.

 

 

Yeah, you get to pick which option to choose. You can replace the whole thing and only reuse your wired sensors.
This means that there is no need for a PIN pad anymore and you manage the arming/disarming the way you want (eg via Home Assistant, etc..) The downside is that you are now responsible for sorting out your own power cut backup (most systems have this built in)

 

I went for the Konnected Interface which only plugs into your existing system and can monitor and control it (provided you manage to program inputs/outputs properly). This means that the system keeps working as it was designed to do. And if you sell the house, you can detach your Konnected Interface and your system is back to "normal"

timmmay
18570 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2638589 20-Jan-2021 09:20
Send private message

gcorgnet:

 

Yeah, you get to pick which option to choose. You can replace the whole thing and only reuse your wired sensors.
This means that there is no need for a PIN pad anymore and you manage the arming/disarming the way you want (eg via Home Assistant, etc..) The downside is that you are now responsible for sorting out your own power cut backup (most systems have this built in)

 

I went for the Konnected Interface which only plugs into your existing system and can monitor and control it (provided you manage to program inputs/outputs properly). This means that the system keeps working as it was designed to do. And if you sell the house, you can detach your Konnected Interface and your system is back to "normal"

 

 

Sounds good for tinkerers, I think I'll just stick with the Bosch. It would be good to be notified if it goes off, but not really bothered about schedules and such.

gcorgnet
1015 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2638590 20-Jan-2021 09:23
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Sounds good for tinkerers, I think I'll just stick with the Bosch. It would be good to be notified if it goes off, but not really bothered about schedules and such.

 

 

For us, the appeal was being able to have it arm itself when people left the house (we didn't trust ourselves to remember to put it on)

 

The way I have it set up, we barely ever use the PIN pad as the system arms itself when we leave and disarms itself when we come back (uses our Phones on Wifi for Presence detection)

compound
77 posts

Master Geek


  #2638597 20-Jan-2021 09:38
Send private message

I use a few AAP alarm systems from Arrowhead alarm products. Have had cellular modules fitted to buildings with no telephone or fiber which text you all activity. Most are connected to the internet and can do just about anything from the app. Have 3 alarms all running through the app on my phone and if an alarm goes off it pushes a noisy alert through. Designed and manufactured in NZ, normally available through electrical wholesalers.

ascroft
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


#2638867 20-Jan-2021 13:46
Send private message

 

 

I am keen to have a tinker - have the model 2000 Bosch. (have Arlo cameras for outside the house so this is all about the IR detectors inside)

 

I think I would go for the Konnected interface option for the reasons discussed in one of the posts above.

 

I had a couple of questions:

 

- think I have 8 zones possible in the Bosch but not all are used - can I stick with the 6 zone option of the interface?

 

- power cord - its US style - how did you get around that?

 

- presumably the interface card etc needs to be in close proximity to the Bosch main unit - what's the typical distance?

 

- are the cards housed in anything - my Bosch is in a wardrobe in the office - don't really want loose cards hanging around

 

- do you need a backup battery if you have the interface - presumably the battery in the Bosch just will keep going?

 

 

 

Many thanks

 

 

 

M.




Mark Ascroft

gcorgnet
1015 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2638872 20-Jan-2021 13:57
Send private message

ascroft:

 

 

 

I am keen to have a tinker - have the model 2000 Bosch. (have Arlo cameras for outside the house so this is all about the IR detectors inside)

 

I think I would go for the Konnected interface option for the reasons discussed in one of the posts above.

 

I had a couple of questions:

 

- think I have 8 zones possible in the Bosch but not all are used - can I stick with the 6 zone option of the interface?

 

- power cord - its US style - how did you get around that?

 

- presumably the interface card etc needs to be in close proximity to the Bosch main unit - what's the typical distance?

 

- are the cards housed in anything - my Bosch is in a wardrobe in the office - don't really want loose cards hanging around

 

- do you need a backup battery if you have the interface - presumably the battery in the Bosch just will keep going?

 

 

 

Many thanks

 

 

 

M.

 



 

- think I have 8 zones possible in the Bosch but not all are used - can I stick with the 6 zone option of the interface?

 

From memory, a card can monitor 6 zones and if you don't use that many, it's fine. (I have only 2 zones plugged in)

 

- power cord - its US style - how did you get around that?

 

The card need a 12V input from memory, which you can usually get straight from the panel (there has to be a 12V feed coming in somewhere in there). I am not using a power adapter in my set up

 

- presumably the interface card etc needs to be in close proximity to the Bosch main unit - what's the typical distance?

 

I put my card inside the Bosch enclosure (the metal box). The card is quite small and there's usually room in there.

 

- are the cards housed in anything - my Bosch is in a wardrobe in the office - don't really want loose cards hanging around

 

As above, the card is in the metal enclosure. It even ships with magnets so that you can have it stick to the inside of the enclosure)

 

- do you need a backup battery if you have the interface - presumably the battery in the Bosch just will keep going?

 

Correct, especially since you're using the 12V off the panel, meaning it gets fed from the battery. Also, in case of power outage, even if the Konnected Interface is no longer powered, this is not an issue since the Interface is really just an... interface.. the system works as expected without it.. you just can't monitor remotely... but then again, with no power, you're internet is probably down anyway...

 

 

 

Hope that helps

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 