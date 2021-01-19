ascroft: I am keen to have a tinker - have the model 2000 Bosch. (have Arlo cameras for outside the house so this is all about the IR detectors inside) I think I would go for the Konnected interface option for the reasons discussed in one of the posts above. I had a couple of questions: - think I have 8 zones possible in the Bosch but not all are used - can I stick with the 6 zone option of the interface? - power cord - its US style - how did you get around that? - presumably the interface card etc needs to be in close proximity to the Bosch main unit - what's the typical distance? - are the cards housed in anything - my Bosch is in a wardrobe in the office - don't really want loose cards hanging around - do you need a backup battery if you have the interface - presumably the battery in the Bosch just will keep going? Many thanks M.

From memory, a card can monitor 6 zones and if you don't use that many, it's fine. (I have only 2 zones plugged in)

The card need a 12V input from memory, which you can usually get straight from the panel (there has to be a 12V feed coming in somewhere in there). I am not using a power adapter in my set up

I put my card inside the Bosch enclosure (the metal box). The card is quite small and there's usually room in there.

As above, the card is in the metal enclosure. It even ships with magnets so that you can have it stick to the inside of the enclosure)

Correct, especially since you're using the 12V off the panel, meaning it gets fed from the battery. Also, in case of power outage, even if the Konnected Interface is no longer powered, this is not an issue since the Interface is really just an... interface.. the system works as expected without it.. you just can't monitor remotely... but then again, with no power, you're internet is probably down anyway...

Hope that helps