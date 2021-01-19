Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
The latest advice in smart bulb offerings
InquisitiveKiwi

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#280926 19-Jan-2021 22:38
Hi Guys, 

 

I'm currently looking to upgrade the lighting in my home as the current layout of light switches is worthy of a better option.
After looking into upgrading the switches in my home I have opted for the decision to first start with smart bulbs with the option to upgrade my switches further down the track, this is mostly due to the ease of installation and the current cost.

 

What would be your recommendation for smart bulbs in 2021?

Initially, I was keen to opt for TP-Link Kasa bulbs (HS110) as I already use the Kasa app for my smart plugs (HS110).
But after finding that the HS110 were unable to change the colour temperature and the TP-Link that does offer colour temperature control to substantially more expensive I thought it might be worth putting the question out there for recommendation in the NZ market.

What would your choice of smart bulb be in early 2021, including colour temperature control?

rp1790
603 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2638572 20-Jan-2021 08:12
The best bulbs are without a doubt the Philips Hue line, they are expensive but worth it and you won't have any regrets.  Having said that, the Grid Connect bulbs, switch's and everything else at Bunnings are very cheap and very good, well worth considering, they also have the in wall smart switch's available.

rogercruse
608 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638573 20-Jan-2021 08:14
How much money do you want to throw at the problem?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you have a huge budget and want a comprehensive solution, then think about changing over to a low voltage LED as part of a home automation system. Best approach if you're starting with a new build. Talk to your local installers.

 

 

 

If your budget is more modest and you want an iterating approach, then check out the Philips Hue range. Not the cheapest way to solve the problem but a nice product range.

 

 

 

For a low budget but still effective solution then check out the Grid Connect product range at your nearest Bunnings. This options will get you started without breaking the bank and you can started today!.

 

 

 

You could try to cherry picking from a number of product ranges based on individual price, etc and worry about trying to integrate them later (that is, never!).

 

 

 

I've tried each of the above and a few more options as well. 

 

 

Zorg2000
54 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2638609 20-Jan-2021 10:06
If it is just bulbs you are after Lifx have better reviews on colour and brightness. Both Lifx and Hue have comparable compatibility and price but Lifx doesn't require a hub (this could be a pro or a con depending on how good your home network is).  Prices can get up there depending on how many bulbs you are buying. Changing out a single light switch instead of say 6 individual downlights might actually work out to be a cheaper option in the long run. I haven't tried any of the Grid Connect stuff personally but anecdotally it sounds like it's pretty good. Welcome to the rabbit hole of home automation decisions..... 



fearandloathing
357 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638720 20-Jan-2021 12:50
InquisitiveKiwi:

 


What would your choice of smart bulb be in early 2021, including colour temperature control?

 

 

My recommendation would be Shelly WiFi Switches.

 

You won't have the hassle of your lights being off at the switches

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=272374

richms
25266 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2639204 20-Jan-2021 20:16
I am quite happy with these ones for areas I dont need RGB in.

 

Get any that you want to group in the tuya app at the same time because as they change models, you cant group across manufacturers or models in the app.




Richard rich.ms

