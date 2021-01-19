InquisitiveKiwi:

Hi Guys,

I'm currently looking to upgrade the lighting in my home as the current layout of light switches is worthy of a better option.

After looking into upgrading the switches in my home I have opted for the decision to first start with smart bulbs with the option to upgrade my switches further down the track, this is mostly due to the ease of installation and the current cost.

What would be your recommendation for smart bulbs in 2021?



Initially, I was keen to opt for TP-Link Kasa bulbs (HS110) as I already use the Kasa app for my smart plugs (HS110).

But after finding that the HS110 were unable to change the colour temperature and the TP-Link that does offer colour temperature control to substantially more expensive I thought it might be worth putting the question out there for recommendation in the NZ market.



What would your choice of smart bulb be in early 2021, including colour temperature control?