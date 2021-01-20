Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)CCD Camera power supply
dribbler

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#280943 20-Jan-2021 17:27
Gidday,after amperage for 12volt supply for CCD colour security camera.Sticker has 12v but no amps.TIA.

 

This one here http://www.bizcspia.com/Products/ProdDetail_8999.html

Zeon
3861 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2639106 20-Jan-2021 17:48
Do you know the model number? I wouldn't imagine its much. 1amp would probably be sufficient based onw aht I see for other cameras. You should be able to find one from some old electronics.




richms
25266 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2639202 20-Jan-2021 20:14
If you are testing it on a bench supply remember that it needs to be dark for the LEDs to come on. This was a gotcha for me with my outdoor analog cameras because it was all good during the day, but as the IR lights came on at night it started to sag the powersupply voltage and they all got dimmer as more came on.




Richard rich.ms

