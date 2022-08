Following with interest. After having my own issues with zwave, I've started replacing zwave smart switches with Brilliant Plugs (flashed as tasmota). Apart from being so ugly even it's mother wouldn't love it, there's no power monitoring.

I do see there's a kogan one, but that is even uglier and bigger (so ugly it's mum and Dog wont love it).

PbTech do have a brilliant, or arlec powerboard that might be flashible with tasmota (may not be OTA) that has power monitoring...but I haven't tried that....but i believe some of the guys on Wellington Home Automation hacker slack might have had some success with that.

Another less desirable are the Xiaomi smart Plugs...and either it's gateway for zigbee2mqtt. But these are not certified for NZ.