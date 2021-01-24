Anyone aware if these speakers are available in NZ ?
I have seen some on ali express and some other sites, but unsure if they are of a suitable quality ?
Has anyone out there any experience with replacement ?
Many thanks, Adrian.
Wouldn't have thought it was economically viable to repair?
You're right - don't chuck away.
Have you dismantled the unit? The speakers may have part code#'s.
But in terms of replacing, the UE boom series honestly is best value for money for the larger speakers, Sony for the small "beer can" style.
I have a UE megaboom with buggered motherboard, I wonder if my speakers would work haha.