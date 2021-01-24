Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replacement speakers for JBL charge 3 Bluetooth speaker
Adebarker

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280999 24-Jan-2021 16:26
Anyone aware if these speakers are available in NZ ?

 

I have seen some on ali express and some other sites, but unsure if they are of a suitable quality ?

 

Has anyone out there any experience with replacement ?

 

Many thanks, Adrian.

tehgerbil
938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2641155 24-Jan-2021 18:41
What’s wrong with your jbl?

Honestly the only wireless speakers I’d buy are either Sony or UE mega boom.

Done a lot of research for a gift and settled on a Sony.

Adebarker

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2641158 24-Jan-2021 18:48
Blown the speakers, or should I say an Advertisement promotion to a free equaliser app, did the job quite nicely.....
Looking to replace blown speakers and wanting to buy good ones.

scuwp
3583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2641203 24-Jan-2021 20:16
Wouldn't have thought it was economically viable to repair?  




Adebarker

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2641205 24-Jan-2021 20:21
Everything today seems to be throw away, if I can get speakers at around the $50 Mark the replacement will take me 10 mins max.
$50 versus $125 and nothing in landfill, a no brainer.

gzt

gzt
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2641211 24-Jan-2021 20:56
I'd expect parts available through JBL support in NZ:

https://www.jbl.co.nz/support-product.html

and I expect it's uneconomic buying from there...

Adebarker

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2641212 24-Jan-2021 21:02
Tried that, no joy.
Will ring them tommorrow to confirm if they supply replacements, but I doubt, as you say, that it will be economic from them.
Thanks though.

Bung
4622 posts

Uber Geek


  #2641310 25-Jan-2021 07:20
I've looked at one youtube JBL speaker replacement clip and the comments section seems to indicate that spares have dried up. No indication that there's any alternative to the oem.



tehgerbil
938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2641590 25-Jan-2021 11:55
You're right - don't chuck away.

Have you dismantled the unit? The speakers may have part code#'s.

But in terms of replacing, the UE boom series honestly is best value for money for the larger speakers, Sony for the small "beer can" style.

I have a UE megaboom with buggered motherboard, I wonder if my speakers would work haha. 

