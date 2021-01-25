Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gree smart air conditioners - yeah or na?
landcruiserguy

723 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281022 25-Jan-2021 21:33
A air con bloke is pushing this brand as significantly cheaper than the big names.  Cheaper is better.  Does anyone have any experience with this brand?  I am looking at the hyper.

 

Gree Hyper

 

advice would be appreciated.

 1 | 2
James Bond
1165 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2641944 25-Jan-2021 21:37
I have been using a Gree Hyper at a Community building since last year, no issues so far. I think it came with 6 year warranty as well?

 

The Wifi app is however buggy compared to Mitsubishi. 

CYaBro
3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2641948 25-Jan-2021 21:45
I’ve got one in my portable cabin that I use as my office.
Works really well, had it for a year now.
The app is pretty basic and I’ve just recently renamed my wifi and can’t get the damn thing to connect to it.

scuwp
3583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2641998 25-Jan-2021 22:23
A person I know installs them as an entry level option.  As long as you appreciate that they may not have the lastest tech, bells, and whistles, then they seem to perform OK.  Relative has one and is perfectly happy with it 2 years later.  




bfginger
1231 posts

Uber Geek


  #2642032 26-Jan-2021 06:22
Which specific size / model and at what price?

SirHumphreyAppleby
1988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2642034 26-Jan-2021 06:47
As above. The model and price point is a consideration. Mid-range AC units are in short supply at the present time, as landlords are running around buying up what they can to meet the Healthy Homes regulations. You can still get good deals on small/large units if you shop around. If you wait until new stock arrives, you may find the price difference between the Gree and other brands isn't as big.

 

EDIT: For me, Gree is definitely a pass. The only recommendation I've had for them was from a property manager.

Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2642037 26-Jan-2021 07:14
I know someone who recently installed 3 of these in their business premises to replace 2 old units. It was an absolute oven inside the totally wooden building including flooring (very old) during the summer and near sub zero in the winter.

 

Net result... its now comfortable cold there now... and the owner doesnt really operate the 3rd too often as it gets too cold...

 

Not sure what it will be like in the winter.... I think these units were more geared up to cool than heat....

JPNZ
911 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2645711 2-Feb-2021 11:10
My rented unit has a Gree (not smart) heat pump unit, its been faultless over the last 5 years

 

 

 

Gree is actually the world's largest residential AC manufacturer 




Yetti92
39 posts

Geek


  #2645824 2-Feb-2021 14:26
I have a Gree Hyper installed in my place. Was a lot cheaper than the competition with more features. We have had it 18 months and its been run most days and it's been faultless and very energy efficient. Came with a 6 year no questions asked warranty according to our installer. The guy who installed ours had great reviews and had installed heaps of them around Auckland and Northland for a few years and never had a unit failure according to him. I prefer it to the Daikin units we have at my workplace and a Panasonic unit I had in a previous place. It seems to kick into life quicker especially in winter and use a bit less power. 

 

 

 

The only downsides are the App is a little buggy and doesn't support smart home assistants such as Google and Alexa yet but you could buy a Sensibo or similar if that's important to you, and the outdoor unit is a little bit noisier than others but that's nothing major for me.  Gree is not that well known in NZ as they don't actively market here but they are one of the biggest Aircon makers in the world. 

landcruiserguy

723 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2645889 2-Feb-2021 15:14
Thanks for the replies guys, it's encouraging me to go for the gree.

 

My install bloke is a bit random so it's hard to get a price out of him.  He said the lomo (model below the hyper) was $1850 installed and I am still trying to get a price for the hyper out of him.

 

I am keen on the smart home integration.  The install guys said it did that although he did mumble something about an add on unit.  If it doesn't work I am happy to go with Senbio as we already have it on the other unit.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646018 2-Feb-2021 16:38
landcruiserguy:

 

My install bloke is a bit random so it's hard to get a price out of him. He said the lomo (model below the hyper) was $1850 installed and I am still trying to get a price for the hyper out of him.

 

 

You still haven't given any indication of specifications. That may be a good deal, or it may not be, depending on the exact model required.

 

If your install guy isn't giving you all the details, I suggest finding another.

landcruiserguy

723 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2646217 2-Feb-2021 22:11
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

You still haven't given any indication of specifications. That may be a good deal, or it may not be, depending on the exact model required.

 

If your install guy isn't giving you all the details, I suggest finding another.

 

 

 

 

I think you are right.  Can anyone recommend a heat pump dude in Christchurch\Rolleston?

timmmay
18582 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2646246 3-Feb-2021 06:02
I would choose a brand then find someone who does it. Daikin is probably my favorite, and Daikin ducted systems are pretty good value with full zoning, I was told $10K recently. HRV do Panasonic, HRV Wellington has great service, and Panasonic are decent - not the best but decent. Fujitsu is good, the Fujitsu Nocria I just took out was quite loud but maybe the newer ones are better.

Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646249 3-Feb-2021 06:56
The Gree's ive seen installed were from this dude on facebook...

 

"NV Gas and Heating Ltd"

 

Think hes based in Halswell.

 

 

GGJohnstone
86 posts

Master Geek


  #2646342 3-Feb-2021 10:04
I have a Gree it is a hi wall unit that I have installed close to the floor for best heat pump function.  I did not opt for wi fi remote but I can use an IP camera and a IP remote Broadlink device to do the same thing without issues.

 

So far he performance is excellent.  Lowest price by more than $500 from a trademe seller 3 day delivery.

 

No personality issues with the low mount but "Heat Throw" is dramatic makes me wonder if high mount is a way of selling more plant by conventional installers.

Madao
13 posts

Geek


  #2648527 6-Feb-2021 08:19
Bought a new house 6 months ago and asked for a wifi heat pump for the living area as part of the deal. They fitted a gree hyper.

 

Very happy with it.

 

So happy I’ve just had another hyper fitted in the main bedroom.

 

couldn’t get the scheduling on the app to work but have a couple Sensibo’s

 

6 year warranty and one of, or the biggest, manufacturers.

 

 

