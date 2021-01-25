I have a Gree Hyper installed in my place. Was a lot cheaper than the competition with more features. We have had it 18 months and its been run most days and it's been faultless and very energy efficient. Came with a 6 year no questions asked warranty according to our installer. The guy who installed ours had great reviews and had installed heaps of them around Auckland and Northland for a few years and never had a unit failure according to him. I prefer it to the Daikin units we have at my workplace and a Panasonic unit I had in a previous place. It seems to kick into life quicker especially in winter and use a bit less power.

The only downsides are the App is a little buggy and doesn't support smart home assistants such as Google and Alexa yet but you could buy a Sensibo or similar if that's important to you, and the outdoor unit is a little bit noisier than others but that's nothing major for me. Gree is not that well known in NZ as they don't actively market here but they are one of the biggest Aircon makers in the world.