With your TV, you can only use in-built speakers or audio out. Not both at the same time. So an audio 3.5" adapter will not work as that will cut out the in-built speakers.

Reading the specs of your TV, it does optical output.

So I suggest the following:

1. Use this Jaycar 3-Way Optical Toslink splitter

Which basically splits the optical digital audio out three ways so you could use up to 3 external audio devices.

2. For the rest of the family, you would need to use a sound bar. My Dad finds this very good for his bad hearing. And make sure it includes a sub woofer as this may help you hear better. Sound bars give way better sound than your TV in-built speakers.

3. For you, then connect another device i.e. a basic sound system that will pair to your hearing aid.

But since I typed this, I found a even better solution which will work great!

Use this product Jaycar Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Transmitter and Receiver with Optical

Manual.

Basically you connect the TV optical audio out to the input of the above device, and works like this:

1. Input from TV optical or analogue out audio sound source.

2. Transmits Bluetooth output. So you pair with your hearing aid.

3. For the family, you would still need to use an external sound bar.

4. It can also work in the other direction. Can can either transmit or receive. In this case, we are transmitting.