ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Help with flashing a Wemos D1 mini
#281036 26-Jan-2021 14:55
I am trying to flash a D1 mini that is connected to a DHT22 temperature sensor using ESPHome-Flasher v1.3 for Windows. After selecting the comm port and the bin file to flasg, I get an error "Unexpected error: Cannot configure port, something went wrong. Original message: PermissionError(13, 'A device attached to the system is not functioning.', None, 31)"

 

I have tried different usb cables but get the same result. One thing I have noticed is when I connect the D1 mini to usb its blue light flashes and then goes out, I seem to recall reading somewhere that the blue light should continue flashing.

 

Any suggestions?

 

Thanks.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

  #2642405 26-Jan-2021 15:03
Double press the reset button allowing it to reboot into config mode. Depends on the exact model.

 

What are you flashing it with? as in firmware wise?

  #2642413 26-Jan-2021 15:27
I have been following this youtube tutorial.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

  #2642415 26-Jan-2021 15:31
Do you want the sensor info in Home Assistant specifically? Else Tasmota is super simple and easy.



  #2642417 26-Jan-2021 15:32
I tried double-pressing the reset button but no joy.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

  #2642425 26-Jan-2021 15:49
I suggest you get things setup in Arduino IDE first and ensure you have the right board manager etc. to test you have port connectivity and are able to talk to the device then use the an external flasher. Will make it easier to diagnost where the problem can be.

  #2642434 26-Jan-2021 16:30
The error message suggests connectivity errors to me.

 

From the PC's point of view, the D1 mini is a USB serial port with a CH340 driver IC. Googling for your error message finds lots of references to ESP devices. You should check your Device Manager to see if a COM port is present, and what its number is. Make sure your flasher is set to the same COM port. I did find on Linux that the baud rate needs to be set to a multiple of 9600, typically 115200. I think Windows allows other values, but I'd try 115200 until you get it going, then experiment with other values. Surprisingly, changing to other USB sockets on your PC may help.

 

https://ugetfix.com/ask/how-to-fix-a-device-attached-to-the-system-is-not-functioning-error-on-windows-10/

 

The blue LED on the D1 mini is attached to the pin D4, which is also the UART1 transmit pin schematic. Unless it's toggled by software it won't flicker when data is being transferred using UART0, which is what is connected to your PC via the CH340 driver.

 

I suggest using the Arduino IDE to get a basic program (e.g. flash the LED) going, and then move to your ESPHome-Flasher.

 

 

  #2642449 26-Jan-2021 17:04
OK, thanks all, will try your suggestions.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

