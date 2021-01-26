I am trying to flash a D1 mini that is connected to a DHT22 temperature sensor using ESPHome-Flasher v1.3 for Windows. After selecting the comm port and the bin file to flasg, I get an error "Unexpected error: Cannot configure port, something went wrong. Original message: PermissionError(13, 'A device attached to the system is not functioning.', None, 31)"

I have tried different usb cables but get the same result. One thing I have noticed is when I connect the D1 mini to usb its blue light flashes and then goes out, I seem to recall reading somewhere that the blue light should continue flashing.

Any suggestions?

Thanks.