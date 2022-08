My Hub Max has been turned off for a few weeks while I was away. When I turned it back on I noticed it did an update. Now, when I ask for a weather forecast the response I get is "Sorry, I don't know how to help with that." I get the same response with queries on sunset or dusk time. This never used to happen, has anyone else experienced this?



