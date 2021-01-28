Hi guys,

I bought a second hand S3 Frontier Smart Watch and apparently everything was working right with my Phone 8 IOS 14.

I learned that the watch is already in Tizen 4 and my watch still stuck in Tizen 2.3.2.3.

I tried to sync it with another Android (no Samsung) device but the gear App said the device has the latest update.

Also, trying via watch/settings, tells me that I have the latest update installed.

However, reading everywhere I can see that the device received an update to Tizen 4.X.X.

Details about the watch:

SM-R760

Tizen 2.3.2.3

R760XXU2BQC5

Knox 2.0.0

Can anyone help me to understand what is going on?

Cheers