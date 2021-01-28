Hi guys,
I bought a second hand S3 Frontier Smart Watch and apparently everything was working right with my Phone 8 IOS 14.
I learned that the watch is already in Tizen 4 and my watch still stuck in Tizen 2.3.2.3.
I tried to sync it with another Android (no Samsung) device but the gear App said the device has the latest update.
Also, trying via watch/settings, tells me that I have the latest update installed.
However, reading everywhere I can see that the device received an update to Tizen 4.X.X.
Details about the watch:
SM-R760
Tizen 2.3.2.3
R760XXU2BQC5
Knox 2.0.0
Can anyone help me to understand what is going on?
Cheers