I'm a long-time Kobo user. I've had family/friends that have had Kindles but whenever I've compared the hardware I've found that there's very little (if any) real difference; they're both well built, the quality of the screen looks the same, battery life is really good (eg I can get a couple of months of reading out of my Kobo before I need to recharge it) and the backlight looks the same to me. Where they differ is in their software. Of course there are different models, where they tend to differ is in the size of the screen and the built-in memory used to store your library.

Kobo's let you borrow books from NZ libraries that use OverDrive, something that isn't built into the Kindles.

Both offer several fonts to use, but Kobo lets you side-load new fonts.

Kobo has built-in support for several different file types: EPUB, EPUB3, PDF, MOBI, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, TXT, HTML, RTF, CBZ, CBR. Kindles can handle fewer file formats. However if you don't mind mucking around using PC software you can fairly easily convert from one type to another using something like Calibre.

Kobo offers Pocket support. Pocket allows you to read articles on the web that you save for later and then syncing with your Pocket account will give you access to them all on your Kobo ereader.

Kobo is more flexible when you want to organize your library. On a Kindle if you've added books you've purchased from elsewhere they will sit in the main library and you will not be able to move them to a folder. On a Kobo everything you have stored can be organized as you want. This might be important if you have a large library.

Some of the above points may not matter to some people, while for other people they might be really important (I have a friend that is a font nut and he definitely has a favourite font to use when reading, so being able to add his one fonts to his e-reader was critical for him).

In conclusion I'd say that if you're heavily invested in the Amazon eco-system (eg you already have bought lots of ebooks from Amazon) then it makes sense to get a Kindle, otherwise you're better off with a Kobo, especially if you want to borrow books from your local library.