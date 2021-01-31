Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Bug Zapper racquet
sudo

310 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281121 31-Jan-2021 15:07
Send private message

A couple years ago I picked up a bug zapper tennis racquet from Avondale markets. It is a rechargeable model and much more powerful that the typical battery powered ones you find in Mitre10

 

After many field repairs (taped/glued), I am looking to replace it before it completely dies. Went to the market this morning and no one selling them. Also could only find the small/crappy ones in other shops.

 

Anyone know where I can pick up a good one in NZ?

 

Otherwise I will attempt to get one from Aliexpress (the latest model glows with LED lights, so I will call it a lightsaber)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
mattenz
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2644763 31-Jan-2021 15:09
Send private message

I would just get it from AliExpress, that'll be where the person at Avondale markets got it.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
networkn
27681 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2644768 31-Jan-2021 15:41
Send private message

Bunnings have them for $15 or less.I can't imagine the hassle and delay of getting one from China to save even $15.

mattenz
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2644779 31-Jan-2021 15:53
Send private message

Yeah I got one from Bunnings for $10 I think, not as good as the one described in OP though (e.g., not rechargeable).



Eva888
1177 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2644861 31-Jan-2021 20:27
Send private message

I got mine from Bunnings $9. Takes 2AA batteries not included. Haven’t managed to zap one fly with it yet despite many efforts but the remnants of a smaller bug are on the racquet so assume it works.

andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2644963 31-Jan-2021 23:26
Send private message

Move south, then you won't need one...

sudo

310 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2644965 31-Jan-2021 23:59
Send private message

andrewNZ: Move south, then you won't need one...

 

East coast side maybe.

 

Sandflies and Mozzies are legendary on the west coast

Dulouz
812 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2644983 1-Feb-2021 08:08
Send private message

Eva888: I got mine from Bunnings $9. Takes 2AA batteries not included. Haven’t managed to zap one fly with it yet despite many efforts but the remnants of a smaller bug are on the racquet so assume it works.

 

I've found the best technique is to wait until the bug lands and then sweep it off. Flailing at a moving bug increases the likelihood of whacking the device aginst something and breaking it.

 

I love the smell of fried flies in the morning.




Amanon



kiwi_64
222 posts

Master Geek


  #2644988 1-Feb-2021 08:24
Send private message

My wife bought one (reasonable quality/rechargeable) from one of the large Chinese supermarkets (China Town?) in Botany over Christmas.

timmmay
18586 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2644991 1-Feb-2021 08:43
Send private message

I just keep the windows closed other than having the windows on secure latch and use the ventilation system / air conditioner. No flies.

Batman
Mad Scientist
28020 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2645020 1-Feb-2021 09:46
Send private message

Dulouz:

 

 

 

I love the smell of fried flies in the morning.

 

 

smells like victory doesn't it




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

sudo

310 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2645021 1-Feb-2021 09:46
Send private message

Dulouz:

 

I've found the best technique is to wait until the bug lands and then sweep it off. Flailing at a moving bug increases the likelihood of whacking the device aginst something and breaking it.

 

I love the smell of fried flies in the morning.

 

 

That's an absolutely basic/lazy way of dealing with them. A large racquet makes it much easier to swat them, and after a while you learn to harass then coral them in open killing zones. Also learn a wrist flick technique in more constrained areas

 

The rechargeables also add to the dramatics, with a large bang and arcing.

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
28020 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2645022 1-Feb-2021 09:47
Send private message

Eva888: I got mine from Bunnings $9. Takes 2AA batteries not included. Haven’t managed to zap one fly with it yet despite many efforts but the remnants of a smaller bug are on the racquet so assume it works.

 

you're doing it wrong. you don't chase the fly with it. you put it in front of the path of where the fly will go. easiest is to wait until it lands on something then the only path is up and you put it there and it will meet its doom and you will hear the crackling sound of fireworks.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Eva888
1177 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2645033 1-Feb-2021 10:03
Send private message

Batman:

Eva888: I got mine from Bunnings $9. Takes 2AA batteries not included. Haven’t managed to zap one fly with it yet despite many efforts but the remnants of a smaller bug are on the racquet so assume it works.


you're doing it wrong. you don't chase the fly with it. you put it in front of the path of where the fly will go. easiest is to wait until it lands on something then the only path is up and you put it there and it will meet its doom and you will hear the crackling sound of fireworks.



Our flies are hard to see because of the wood everywhere they blend in, but thanks for the modus operandi. Great stealth is needed. Meanwhile sick of the ones hovering in the carport, husband bought a pack of those long sticky tapes that you hang. No more flies there now but a very ugly look and beware you don’t walk into one...sticky hair forever.

GeekGuy
540 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2645210 1-Feb-2021 12:46
Send private message

On sale for $10 at Briscoes at the moment .

networkn
27681 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2645268 1-Feb-2021 14:05
Send private message

Eva888: I got mine from Bunnings $9. Takes 2AA batteries not included. Haven’t managed to zap one fly with it yet despite many efforts but the remnants of a smaller bug are on the racquet so assume it works.

 

Come at flies from the front with the racquet. They jump forward. Move slowly.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 