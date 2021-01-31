A couple years ago I picked up a bug zapper tennis racquet from Avondale markets. It is a rechargeable model and much more powerful that the typical battery powered ones you find in Mitre10

After many field repairs (taped/glued), I am looking to replace it before it completely dies. Went to the market this morning and no one selling them. Also could only find the small/crappy ones in other shops.

Anyone know where I can pick up a good one in NZ?

Otherwise I will attempt to get one from Aliexpress (the latest model glows with LED lights, so I will call it a lightsaber)