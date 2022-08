I have a QI charger for my Samsung phone. QI chargers have a range of 5-6mm, so a thin case is fine, but a wallet-type one probably isn't.

A couple of other things:

1. My experience is that clipping to the air vents doesn't work very well... the vents flop down and side to side under the weight of the phone, some of them are tapered so the clip doesn't grip well.

2. Get a charger you can put your phone into single-handed... I had one that was spring-loaded parallel sides, and it was an irritation. Here's what I have now, and it's great.

3. I don't know about magnetic attachment devices... I guess they would work if you had some steel in your dash at a convenient spot.

4. I 3D-printed my own mount that goes into a couple of holes in my head unit (so only useful for Peugeot or similar), and that works well. Except I printed in PLA, and it sags a bit on hot days.

5. AliExpress has them for about $20, so I wouldn't consider an $80 one.