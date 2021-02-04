Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)deck lighting strip
aucklander

436 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281182 4-Feb-2021 11:07
Send private message

Hi,

 

 

 

I am looking to install RGBWW strip on the underside of a deck handrail (it will be the IP65 type, in an aluminium channel and recessed / routed into the timber handrail).

 

From what I can see so far, the RGBWW strips come in two main types (technologies): separate RGB & WW chips vs. 4-in-1 chips;

 

 

 

Can anyone please advise their experience with either of these? I am concerned the separate RGB and WW chips will lead to distinct areas of different colour alternating along the strip, as you will be able to clearly see which is white and which is a colour? Can you really see them as different light sources? I will go for 60LED/m which means that if the chips are separate, then I have 30 white and 30 RGB per meter, correct? The intention is to have uniform light, not to see alternating white and coloured areas.

 

 

 

Any suggestions for a supplier of all necessary components, located in Auckland? (excluding the aluminium channel)

 

Thank you

Create new topic
mattenz
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2646951 4-Feb-2021 11:14
Send private message

How close will it be to the thing it's shining on?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
aucklander

436 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2646972 4-Feb-2021 11:44
Send private message

it will be to the underside of the handrail, pointing down. The intention is to get some diffuse light on the "floor" without actually seeing the strip itself.

 

The deck will be approx 900mm below the strip.

 

But due to the deck design, there will be other timber surface (rail) approx 100mm below the strip, the different colours might be visible onto this upper rail...

 

 

 




mobo Intel DH55PJ, RAM: 4GB RAM, Nova-T 500 HD + Avermedia Trinity tuner card, Geforce 520 video, 120GB SSD Sandisk + 640 WD + 1000SG, Win7 Home Prem 64-bit, Media Portal 1.15.0; BTC 9019URF Cordless Keyboard, Panasonic 55" (HDMI cable), HTPC Case Silverstone Grandia GD05B.

mattenz
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2646976 4-Feb-2021 11:50
Send private message

I would say that you're probably fine if you get a decent diffuser.

 

Is it impossible to get something with it all on one chip? e.g. https://www.aliexpress.com/item/10000399861447.html



aucklander

436 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2647008 4-Feb-2021 12:31
Send private message

Thank you,

 

I found lots of options for 4-in-1 and for separate RGB and WW chips,

 

the 4-in-1 is more expensive and is wider (12mm) but the width is OK as the channel I am using is for 12mm strip.

 

I also found strips with more density of LEDs (96/m) with separate RGB and WW chips, these chips would be so close that I do not believe you can see areas of different colour?...

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001692473980.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.65c81cderVZsul&algo_pvid=904a1111-797a-4ee0-b463-207df4bf63f3&algo_expid=904a1111-797a-4ee0-b463-207df4bf63f3-25&btsid=0b0a556e16123907938495909ed557&ws_ab_test=searchweb0_0,searchweb201602_,searchweb201603_

 

 

 

 




mobo Intel DH55PJ, RAM: 4GB RAM, Nova-T 500 HD + Avermedia Trinity tuner card, Geforce 520 video, 120GB SSD Sandisk + 640 WD + 1000SG, Win7 Home Prem 64-bit, Media Portal 1.15.0; BTC 9019URF Cordless Keyboard, Panasonic 55" (HDMI cable), HTPC Case Silverstone Grandia GD05B.

richms
25305 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2647995 4-Feb-2021 23:38
Send private message

The white on the 4 or 5 in one chips is weaker than the standalone 5050 sized white LEDs, since there is 3 dies in those vs 1 in a 4/5 in one chip. You can tint the white either way if you get the 4000k white + RGB, to quite a reasonable level. Not as far as the CCT white leds will go tho.

 

Check out https://quinled.info/analog-led-dimming/ for some recommended strips. I have found that the cheap ones have so little copper in them that you get a red tint on the RGB even after a meter or so, and because the voltage drop is independant of any PWM, you cant fix it by dimming it down, you just get a dimmer strip with terrible consistency of colours.

 

Go 24v because there is no reason to stick with 12v, other than the closer cutting points. If you're using a high density strip they will still be closer than low density 12v strip anyway.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 