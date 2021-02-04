aucklander

Hi,

I am looking to install RGBWW strip on the underside of a deck handrail (it will be the IP65 type, in an aluminium channel and recessed / routed into the timber handrail).

From what I can see so far, the RGBWW strips come in two main types (technologies): separate RGB & WW chips vs. 4-in-1 chips;

Can anyone please advise their experience with either of these? I am concerned the separate RGB and WW chips will lead to distinct areas of different colour alternating along the strip, as you will be able to clearly see which is white and which is a colour? Can you really see them as different light sources? I will go for 60LED/m which means that if the chips are separate, then I have 30 white and 30 RGB per meter, correct? The intention is to have uniform light, not to see alternating white and coloured areas.

Any suggestions for a supplier of all necessary components, located in Auckland? (excluding the aluminium channel)

Thank you