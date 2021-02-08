ashtonaut:

I'm using a couple of Tradfri repeaters with Aqara sensors (and some Tradfri dimmer buttons). The repeaters are up to about 10 meters from my ConBee II hub and I'm not having any problems with range. Can't comment on the wireless control outlet, I added the repeaters about six weeks ago after moving house, and at that time the wireless control outlets weren't on the website and weren't available in store.

Bear in mind that the pictures of the Tradfri repeater on IKEA's website are only the power supply for the repeater, not the repeater itself. This is what the repeater actually looks like attached to the power supply:

Can't help you on where you might get these in NZ (I live in Australia.)