ashtonaut:

I’ve started dabbling in Zigbee stuff, with a DIY CC2531 zigbee2mqtt hub with external aerial and a couple of Aqara wireless sensors. All working well.
I now want to add some more Aqara sensors, but I’m reaching the range limit of my hub (which seems to be about 8-10m, through a wall or two). I’ve read that IKEA repeaters are good value and also work well with the Aqara sensors.
On the IKEA website, they sell two products that appear to do the job, both are AUD 20:
Wireless control outlet
Signal repeater
I don’t need the wireless outlet functionality, I just want the one with the best range extension ability.
Does anyone have experience with either of these? What is the range like? Any reason to buy one over the other? Does anywhere in NZ sell either of them?