I've found Kasa devices and app to be really good, the app is great. Without power metering $33, with power metering $48.

Bunnings and M10 both have similar devices which I think are a bit cheaper, and reading around Geekzone you can flash Kogan devices with other ROMs to do something with them, not sure. I couldn't really be bothered with that myself, the Kasa ones work out of the box. I have one up in my ceiling controlling my ventilation system and another in my office powering my heater.

These are all plugin rather than made for permanent fitting. That inline one above looks better, if it's a decent brand / app.