Recommended 240v Wifi Switch
Jiriteach

722 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#281339 12-Feb-2021 08:46
Send private message

Hi - Can anyone recommend a 240v wifi capable switch please? 

 

To add in-line that would make 2 standard outdoor lights "smart". 
I've seen lots especially so the Sonoff but as I understand they are not certified for use in NZ?

 

Thanks

CokemonZ
778 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2655022 12-Feb-2021 09:08
Send private message

bunnings - grid connect. There are a few models:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-grid-connect-smart-single-gang-touch-light-switch_p0098811 

Jiriteach

722 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2655023 12-Feb-2021 09:11
Send private message

CokemonZ:

 

bunnings - grid connect. There are a few models:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-grid-connect-smart-single-gang-touch-light-switch_p0098811 

 

 

Ah - Thanks. Didnt know they did in-line ones - https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-grid-connect-smart-inline-switch_p0098816 as I want to keep using the existing faceplate. 

timmmay
18377 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2655030 12-Feb-2021 09:12
Send private message

I've found Kasa devices and app to be really good, the app is great. Without power metering $33, with power metering $48.

 

Bunnings and M10 both have similar devices which I think are a bit cheaper, and reading around Geekzone you can flash Kogan devices with other ROMs to do something with them, not sure. I couldn't really be bothered with that myself, the Kasa ones work out of the box. I have one up in my ceiling controlling my ventilation system and another in my office powering my heater.

 

These are all plugin rather than made for permanent fitting. That inline one above looks better, if it's a decent brand / app.



Jiriteach

722 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2655032 12-Feb-2021 09:13
Send private message

timmmay:

 

I've found Kasa devices and app to be really good, the app is great. Without power metering $33, with power metering $48.

 

Bunnings and M10 both have similar devices which I think are a bit cheaper, and reading around Geekzone you can flash Kogan devices with other ROMs to do something with them, not sure. I couldn't really be bothered with that myself, the Kasa ones work out of the box. I have one up in my ceiling controlling my ventilation system and another in my office powering my heater.

 

These are all plugin rather than made for permanent fitting.

 

 

Thanks - looking for in-line ones for permanent similar to this - https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-grid-connect-smart-inline-switch_p0098816

 

 

mclean
541 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2655110 12-Feb-2021 10:38
Send private message

I've ever tried one, but it looks like the DETA in-line switch needs a neutral to work.  Depending on your house wiring, that may affect where you put the smart switch - if there's no neutral at the existing switch then the smart switch may have to go at the light fitting.  In which case the existing switch won't really work.




McLean

Create new topic





