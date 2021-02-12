I'm a Sensibo fan for sure, I use it for both of my Mitsubishi heat pumps at home.

The only negative is that it doesn't have HomeKit integration, so I had to get an Echo Dot just to control them with voice. I am aware that there are officially supported workarounds using the Shortcuts app but it's super limited in my experience (eg. you'd have to set up a Shortcut for every possible setting change, such as "set the AC to 19 degrees", "set the AC to 20 degrees", "set the AC to 21 degrees" and so on…).

I also found the Sensibo units finicky on my previous router which was a Fritz!Box but once I got rid of that horrible thing (and am now using the standard Spark/Skinny router) they haven't gone offline once.