Heat pump automation in 2021
#281349 12-Feb-2021 16:00
Kia ora team, just a quick one. What are people using these days for automating a heat pump? Is Sensibo still the go to?

 

Requirements are simply that I can connect it to Home Assistant in some manner.

  #2655333 12-Feb-2021 16:10
Depends on the Heat Pump.

 

I've got Daikin with their in-built WiFi Contollers (I have both High-Wall and Ducted systems that use different controllers and different apps).

 

Works really well with Home Assistant - and has the advantage that it can read the state back from the AC as well, so people can still use the remote / wall controller if they want to.

 

Daikin AC - Home Assistant (home-assistant.io)




  #2655337 12-Feb-2021 16:22
What brand? I have Mitsubishi units are there are a couple of options




  #2655339 12-Feb-2021 16:25
I'm a Sensibo fan for sure, I use it for both of my Mitsubishi heat pumps at home.

 

The only negative is that it doesn't have HomeKit integration, so I had to get an Echo Dot just to control them with voice. I am aware that there are officially supported workarounds using the Shortcuts app but it's super limited in my experience (eg. you'd have to set up a Shortcut for every possible setting change, such as "set the AC to 19 degrees", "set the AC to 20 degrees", "set the AC to 21 degrees" and so on…).

 

I also found the Sensibo units finicky on my previous router which was a Fritz!Box but once I got rid of that horrible thing (and am now using the standard Spark/Skinny router) they haven't gone offline once.



  #2655344 12-Feb-2021 16:40
Using Sensibo for our two Panasonic's. Works great and no complaints other than you can't go full OCD with setting up really complex schedules.

 

Can usually get them for around $100-120 on trademe vs $200 from NL

  #2655347 12-Feb-2021 16:44
I'm using a broadlink RM mini with Home Assistant and HACS SmartIR add on. A bit techy but works brilliantly. Let me know if you want me to send some links.




  #2655402 12-Feb-2021 18:43
I’ve installed an Esp32 into my Mitsubishi for wifi control. Works a dream

  #2655408 12-Feb-2021 19:18
mulac: I’ve installed an Esp32 into my Mitsubishi for wifi control. Works a dream


I wish I could do this for my Panasonics, alas...



  #2655411 12-Feb-2021 19:33
ashtonaut:
mulac: I’ve installed an Esp32 into my Mitsubishi for wifi control. Works a dream


I wish I could do this for my Panasonics, alas...

 

@ajobbins  will sort you out, was happy with what he sent me




  #2655412 12-Feb-2021 19:35
Now I’m curious!

  #2655415 12-Feb-2021 19:45
And now that Victoria is back in lock down @ajobbins will have plenty of time to make some. I don't know if that's good or bad. I think it's bad.




  #2655419 12-Feb-2021 19:54
I can only help with Mitsubishi units, don't any answers for anything else.

Essentially an ESP8266 (or ESP32), some code and parts can be made to interface with the Mitsi serial protocol.

I have 1x spare one here made up




  #2655463 12-Feb-2021 20:01
Yeah unfortunately it doesn’t appear anyone has got quite that far with the Panasonic units. My Broadlink blasters work fine but it’s the closed loop they are missing (update status if changed by OEM remote).

  #2655466 12-Feb-2021 20:33
@ashtonaut I am using a couple of door sensors on my Panasonic which trigger an input boolean to get on off status in SmartIR (if you are using Home Assistant)

 

 

 

Cheers.

 

 

 

 

 

 




  #2655468 12-Feb-2021 20:37
hairy1:

@ashtonaut I am using a couple of door sensors on my Panasonic which trigger an input boolean to get on off status in SmartIR (if you are using Home Assistant)


 


Cheers.


 



 




This is genius!

  #2655469 12-Feb-2021 20:38
That’s a really cool solution. I had considered something like that but never got started as the effort was more than my current inconvenience. Well done!

