Kia ora team, just a quick one. What are people using these days for automating a heat pump? Is Sensibo still the go to?
Requirements are simply that I can connect it to Home Assistant in some manner.
Depends on the Heat Pump.
I've got Daikin with their in-built WiFi Contollers (I have both High-Wall and Ducted systems that use different controllers and different apps).
Works really well with Home Assistant - and has the advantage that it can read the state back from the AC as well, so people can still use the remote / wall controller if they want to.
I'm a Sensibo fan for sure, I use it for both of my Mitsubishi heat pumps at home.
The only negative is that it doesn't have HomeKit integration, so I had to get an Echo Dot just to control them with voice. I am aware that there are officially supported workarounds using the Shortcuts app but it's super limited in my experience (eg. you'd have to set up a Shortcut for every possible setting change, such as "set the AC to 19 degrees", "set the AC to 20 degrees", "set the AC to 21 degrees" and so on…).
I also found the Sensibo units finicky on my previous router which was a Fritz!Box but once I got rid of that horrible thing (and am now using the standard Spark/Skinny router) they haven't gone offline once.
Using Sensibo for our two Panasonic's. Works great and no complaints other than you can't go full OCD with setting up really complex schedules.
Can usually get them for around $100-120 on trademe vs $200 from NL
mulac: I’ve installed an Esp32 into my Mitsubishi for wifi control. Works a dream
I wish I could do this for my Panasonics, alas...
@ajobbins will sort you out, was happy with what he sent me
