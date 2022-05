I've been using father's inReach SE this summer, its the original version probably 5 years old with no map display on it. We only use the lowest plan and mainly use it for sending unlimited preset messages to let people know we've arrived at our destination for the day. Beauty is we just activate it for a 1-2 months when required.

Its much more usable when paired with the earthmate app on phone. Proper keyboard for sending/reading messages. The app uses openstreet maps so nothing special, when using on the phone it seems to use the phones GPS. Edit - I think you can download the app and use without an inReach so you can play with it.

For actual navigating on a map I use a topo map on my iPhone which uses LINZ maps, shows a lot more detail.