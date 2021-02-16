Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Need help resetting the code for electronic gate
illicitski

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#281420 16-Feb-2021 19:43
Send private message

Hi everyone.

Long story short we live with the homeowner and she split up with her boyfriend. Its really sour and we don't want him and his friends having free access to the property as he knows the code for the car and person gate.
Because I'm the "tech guy" in the house I have been asked to see if I can figure it out. I have managed to hunt down the following instructions but I am now not sure what the ID number is or where it is located in the manual

This is to (Change pin)

*MasterCode#

*IDNumber#OLDPIN#NEWPIN#NEWPIN#

*(To Exit)

I couldn't figure out how to upload the photo on mobile so hopefully this works

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/7a815ad7c77fee1a29e5afe28faaa7ae.jpg

Thanks in advance for any help

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
RunningMan
6987 posts

Uber Geek


  #2657775 16-Feb-2021 19:53
Send private message

The ID number will be the number of the user you want to change - these sorts of things will often cope with several users, each with their own PIN. Check the manual for how many users it holds, and how they are numbered.

illicitski

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2657785 16-Feb-2021 20:17
Send private message

http://www.sib.net.cn/upload/photo/201912111447212358.pdf

This is a link I got sent for a user manual but the one that I have at home is different

I cant find in either one the number of users. The manual i have here is CC series metal access control Manual

kiwiharry
857 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2657963 16-Feb-2021 22:41
Send private message

Says user ID is any number between 1 and 2000. I'd probably change pin on user ID #1 and delete #2-5 and then check if old pin still works.

Hopefully original programmer hasn't gone too crazy on user ID's.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2657964 16-Feb-2021 22:42
Send private message

Heres you id number

 

 

But the next issue is what was the pin that he was using and also what ID number was that pin assigned to?

 

You might want to delete all users and start from scratch, that way he will not have any pins for the gate.

kiwiharry
857 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2657967 16-Feb-2021 22:48
Send private message

The other thing to consider too is does the boyfriend know the master code, therefore having the ability to create his own PIN?

Suggest you change the master code too.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

illicitski

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2657969 16-Feb-2021 22:58
Send private message

Right so provided no other users have been created then would assume there is currently only 1 user?

This guy was pretty useless i would be very surprised if he even knew where the user manual was, let alone the master code and how to program this thing considering how much of an issue I'm having with trying to figure all this out

Jase2985
11505 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2658007 17-Feb-2021 08:26
Send private message

scroll down to page 8, delete all users. could do this or else just uses the "To delete a PIN or a card user" from page 1, and go through users 1-10. the test the code again and see if it still works.

 

As mentioned change the master code too.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With Tvs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 