Hi, hopefully someone can help me.

We have a Warmfloor underfloor heating system installed with the TH05 Thermostat/controller. Desciptions and wiring here https://warmfloornz.com/more-info/products/th05-wifi-5th-gen-touch-screen-thermostat

I was wondering if I can replace that with the Nest Thermostat. I have the latest one - called the Nest Thermostat. I wish they had better names / numbers to distinguish them. It is this one https://support.google.com/googlenest/answer/10125150

The official answer from Google is this can not be installed. It expects 24V AC and of course my existing thermostat is using 240V AC.

I understand the basics of electricity but I am confused with this. In case anyone is worried I will not kill myself I have a friendly electrician who will install this but he doesn't have the time to do this research.

The Warmfloor system mentions that the heating circuit is 16A.

I presume it is not just fixed with a 24V AC transformer?

I have seen some complicated solutions on youtube with relays and connectors but they seem like overkill.

The Nest Thermostat has 6 labelled connectors - Y C W and G R *OB

I understand that R is 24V AC power, C is 24V AC Common, W is heat and B is RV on heat

Any help or insight appreciated.