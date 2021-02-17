Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Nest Thermostat and underfloor heating
julest

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#281431 17-Feb-2021 12:53
Hi, hopefully someone can help me.

 

We have a Warmfloor underfloor heating system installed with the TH05 Thermostat/controller.  Desciptions and wiring here  https://warmfloornz.com/more-info/products/th05-wifi-5th-gen-touch-screen-thermostat

 

I was wondering if I can replace that with the Nest Thermostat.  I have the latest one - called the Nest Thermostat.  I wish they had better names / numbers to distinguish them. It is this one  https://support.google.com/googlenest/answer/10125150

 

The official answer from Google is this can not be installed.   It expects 24V AC and of course my existing thermostat is using 240V AC.

 

I understand the basics of electricity but I am confused with this.  In case anyone is worried I will not kill myself I have a friendly electrician who will install this but he doesn't have the time to do this research.

 

The Warmfloor system mentions that the heating circuit is 16A.

 

I presume it is not just fixed with a 24V AC transformer?

 

I have seen some complicated solutions on youtube with relays and connectors but they seem like overkill.

 

The Nest Thermostat has 6 labelled connectors - Y C W  and G R *OB

 

I understand that R is 24V AC power,  C is 24V AC Common,  W is heat   and B is RV on heat   

 

Any help or insight appreciated.

 

 

 

wellygary
6593 posts

Uber Geek


  #2658261 17-Feb-2021 13:57
Read this

 

https://www.pickhvac.com/faq/communicating-vs-non-communicating/#Communicating_HVAC

 

Your floor heating is what is called "non communicating" ..the thermostat is the switch, the mains go through it... (Hence 240V)

 

Nest products are for "communicating" systems, The thermostats is connected to the heating and cooling units, (hence only 24V)

 

The on/off mains switching is done at the heating/cooling unit, the thermostat tells it what to do...

 

 

 

There is no way to replace you existing unit with a nest device...

 

 

JeremyNzl
341 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2658269 17-Feb-2021 14:08
This is a simple job for you electrician with some relays and an appropriate enclosure.

 

Which can hopefully be out of sight somewhere else between the underfloor connection and the nest. 

 

As above no way for a direct connection

julest

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2658469 17-Feb-2021 15:07
Thanks for the replies

