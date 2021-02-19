Hello,

So after watching my 7yo's soul die while trying to continually have some fun with these horrible cheap cars (think KMart, Warehouse, Farmers etc), I am thinking of saying if he saves up half I will pay the rest for a decent one. Thinking budget of around $400-$450ish - so that he has to contribute about $200. He can drive my old school 4wd Tamiya Celica fine - https://www.tamiyaclub.com/car.asp?cid=125

We would want something that is off road capable (ie loves dirt and splashes)

Need to include all the kit - ie battery, radio, car.

I don't mind if the car needs assembly.

I like the look of something like the Traxxas Rustler (due to its water resistance and the ability to throttle the performance). https://www.hobbycity.nz/collections/traxxasrc/products/traxxas-37054-1-1-10-rustler-rtr-w-xl-5-esc-w-id-connector

Would like to try and get at least 15-20m runtime - but not sure that is even possible at this price point :\

Question is - what are peoples thoughts around where to get something from?

Any input/ideas/thoughts are appreciated.

Cheers