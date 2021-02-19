Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Radio Controlled Cars - opinions on best place to purchase
E3xtc

721 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281468 19-Feb-2021 14:01
Send private message

Hello, 

 

So after watching my 7yo's soul die while trying to continually have some fun with these horrible cheap cars (think KMart, Warehouse, Farmers etc), I am thinking of saying if he saves up half I will pay the rest for a decent one. Thinking budget of around $400-$450ish - so that he has to contribute about $200. He can drive my old school 4wd Tamiya Celica fine - https://www.tamiyaclub.com/car.asp?cid=125

 

We would want something that is off road capable (ie loves dirt and splashes)

 

Need to include all the kit - ie battery, radio, car. 

 

I don't mind if the car needs assembly.

 

I like the look of something like the Traxxas Rustler (due to its water resistance and the ability to throttle the performance). https://www.hobbycity.nz/collections/traxxasrc/products/traxxas-37054-1-1-10-rustler-rtr-w-xl-5-esc-w-id-connector

 

Would like to try and get at least 15-20m runtime - but not sure that is even possible at this price point :\ 

 

Question is - what are peoples thoughts around where to get something from? 

 

Any input/ideas/thoughts are appreciated.

 

Cheers

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
tehgerbil
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2659795 19-Feb-2021 14:05
Send private message

If you're willing to wait, I have bought RC devices from Bang good.com successfully, their warranty is very good (usually a partial/full refund) if there are any issues and you'll get much better value for money.

I'd also reccomend the RCsaylors on Youtube if you're into RC content, they're no BS reviewers who specialize in offroaders.

networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659798 19-Feb-2021 14:22
Send private message

Traxxas make really nice gear. I have a Brushless Slash 4WD unit. It's almost insanely tough, and it fair honks along (with 3S Batteries >100 KM/ph).

 

You do pay a bit of a premium, and some say they are over priced, but they have a massive community, their support is very good, and they are pretty well represented in NZ.

 

$400-500 is a fair bit to spend on a RC Car I'd say. You could consider a second hand one, or perhaps something a bit more modest, as whilst it's somewhat possible it could be a long term hobby, kids interests can change pretty quickly.

 

You may be limited to buying what you can actually get unless you are prepared to wait a while.

 

If it's a long term hobby thing, then I do think the unit you linked is a nice bit of kit.

askelon
735 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2659810 19-Feb-2021 14:50
Send private message

I buy my stuff from RCNZ and have found them really good at dealing with things.  Bought a few cars off them over the years. 

 

My previous set of radio gear I bought second hand off trademe with a few extra receivers.  Just replaced it with a DumboRC X6 with a gyro receiver.  Got it off Aliexpress. Took a while to turn up but was well priced and works well.  I thought the gyro would make my Sakura FGX F1 RWD drivable.  But nope. That things too insane! 

 

 



xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659880 19-Feb-2021 15:31
Send private message

I've chatted with this guy a few times and his pricing is in line with anyone else for quality gear.  https://www.rchobbies.co.nz/

 

I looked at buying a new RTR a while ago, everyone said "go brushless" - so I was lucky and picked up a 2nd hand Arrma Granite 3S for $450 on TM with heaps of spares.

 

It rockets along quite happily with stock gear etc, and 2S battery, putting a 3S will push it up to 80km+ and even more if I swap out gearing etc.

 

https://youtu.be/UmGZ4cRoqEA

 

I've been lazy and not got the thing back together yet after a repair, but want to before the crap weather arrives :)

 

Catch with the brushless cars/trucks though, is they can be thrashed quite hard (such as launched 30ft into the air off skate ramps etc), so if you go 2nd hand, have a good look at it.

 

I wasnt too bothered with mine as the guy supplied so much spare parts it wasnt funny.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659885 19-Feb-2021 15:45
Send private message

Arma is the brand I was wracking my brain to recommend as a better value proposition. If I was buying my kid a RC I'd seriously consider that.

 

 

josephhinvest
1466 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2659888 19-Feb-2021 15:52
Send private message

I was thinking back to my first RC Car, a Tamiya Grasshopper. So much fun. And LOOK AT THIS!. Looks awesome! Needs controller and stuff but I think it looks super cool.

Cheers,
Joseph

duckDecoy
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2659889 19-Feb-2021 16:00
Send private message

I know nothing about this topic, but my office mate bought both his sons a fuel powered one and never looked back.  Basically as long as you've got fuel you've got fun.  He never touched a battery one again.



xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659942 19-Feb-2021 18:06
Send private message

Fuel ones require bit more t and c and are noisy little things :D

 

The new "retro" Tamiyas I havent seen up close yet, be interesting to see if theyre built as well as the originals. I had a Hornet.

 

 

 

Arrma are known for being tough units, can thrash them fairly well before parts to break/fail. My pick would be Arrma, followed by Traxxas then Tamiya.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

E3xtc

721 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661102 22-Feb-2021 13:31
Send private message

Cool - thanks for the input everyone. Have found an Aarma Granite Voltage 2WD truck that might fit the bill; entry level, good price (ie RTR just under $300), so looks like a bit of fun. Reviews seem to indicate its reasonably respectable, so a good entry. 

 

 

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661105 22-Feb-2021 13:49
Send private message

E3xtc:

 

Cool - thanks for the input everyone. Have found an Aarma Granite Voltage 2WD truck that might fit the bill; entry level, good price (ie RTR just under $300), so looks like a bit of fun. Reviews seem to indicate its reasonably respectable, so a good entry. 

 

 

 

 

They're fun, just don't look at the 3S models, you'll be wanting one of those pretty quickly instead ;)

 

Where you located ? Always fun racing them around with others :)




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661108 22-Feb-2021 13:53
Send private message

To be honest, I wouldn't bother with 3S unless the car is built to take them. I have a good Slash model, and when I moved from 2S to 3S, all sorts of things broke. The tolerances of the gear in a car probably aren't designed for 3S, unless it ships with 3S batteries. I'd say you are a good long way off that.

 

I am actually going to sell my 3S batteries as lots of stuff broke in my car at 3S, and I could barely keep it running.  Spend the extra on a decent dual battery fast charger.

 

 

 

 

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661110 22-Feb-2021 14:13
Send private message

Let me know if you decide to sell your batteries..... 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661113 22-Feb-2021 14:20
Send private message

I will be selling them, I just need to work out what's what beforehand. Bear in mind, they are HUGE, as I bought the largest capacity I could get my hands on.

 

You'd want to ensure you can secure them in your vehicle prior :)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 