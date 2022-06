Been looking at upgrading my DS414, and wondering if I should splash some extra on a model with Docker to run HA (Home Assistant) instead of buying a RPi

Eyeing up the DS920+, that has quad core CPU and 4GB RAM and is on special at PB

Any drawbacks?

Did some sniffing around and the main concern seems to be DSM7 around the corner and it might not play well with USB devices

How about playing around with python scripts ... any limitation from that angle?