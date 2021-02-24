Hi,

I'm wanting to automate a Smart Light with a Wyze Sense so that when a door opens and closes the light turns on and off. Catch is I'm after a smart light with at GU5.3 fitting and there only really seems to be the Laser branded 5W version locally.

It's not clear to me if the Laser brand works with IFTTT - I think they may use Grid Connect which doesn't appear to work with IFTTT from what I can see? Does anyone have any experience with the Laser brand lights or could recommend an alternate with a GU5.3 fitting?

Thanks in advance.