Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Laser Smart Lights and IFTTT
NzVanFan

49 posts

Geek

Trusted

#281550 24-Feb-2021 22:27
Send private message

Hi,

 

I'm wanting to automate a Smart Light with a Wyze Sense so that when a door opens and closes the light turns on and off.  Catch is I'm after a smart light with at GU5.3 fitting and there only really seems to be the Laser branded 5W version locally. 

 

It's not clear to me if the Laser brand works with IFTTT - I think they may use Grid Connect which doesn't appear to work with IFTTT from what I can see?  Does anyone have any experience with the Laser brand lights or could recommend an alternate with a GU5.3 fitting?

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
richms
25082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2662397 24-Feb-2021 23:01
Send private message

grid connect is a tuya app, and generally you can add any tuya device into any app, but the problem is you only get the services that the lamp maker paid for working, so even if you put them into brilliant smart or smartlife which will connect to ifttt, you will not get them in the device list when you go to set up ifttt to do things.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

NzVanFan

49 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #2662426 25-Feb-2021 06:55
Send private message

Thanks for the response - sounds like I might be best to try and find a different bulb then!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 