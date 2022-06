richms: PC power supplies dont do much on the 5v anymore, loading that up with nothing on the 12v seems to make some of the cheapies unhappy. Better ones seem to make 12v and then derive 5v and the other one from that with a DC to DC so there is good regulation all over.

I use used power supplies off TradeMe and computer recycling places. I haven't noticed anything when loading one power rail or the other. I use one power supply just for standard lights running at 5v, it hasn't complained with 5A draw on 5v only.

But to compare to what you're mentioning; Power supplies I got have negative power rails. Shows how old they are, not many computers need negative 12v anymore.

richms: Best IMO is to get a higher voltage PSU and then use small buck converters closer to the LEDs. I have had things not work on 5m of wire because of the voltage drop on the ground wire screwing up the data. Putting capacitors at the LEDs mostly sorted that, but there was some decent amount of ripple from the LED PWM on the ground.

Sounds like classic issues newbies on my Christmas lighting forum have. 🙂

It's always problems with 5v pixels and power!

Higher voltage and stepping down is basically my pixels above. They have a regulator inside taking 12v down to 5v for each LED and WS2811 chip.

Using DC step down converters is okay.... I do know for someone that was these using LED panels (P5 panels used in LED bill boards) and had one fail. His one failed by letting 12v straight through to the 5v device.

Data screw up will be from voltage drop over the cable and that pixel data doesn't do well over 3m length. A null pixel or pixel buffer solves this.

It's not just the data voltage dropping over the cable, but the ground floats above 0v with voltage drop. If ground is floating and data is degrading then this makes an overall lower voltage between them, the chip doesn't get triggered for a high/low in the signal.

Null pixels step the voltage between ground and data higher to the chip read level. Ground is still floating though.

Apart from nulls, ways around it is "power injection" But this is literally running another wire back to a power supply or second power supply, commonly in the middle of a string.





Have a look through xEssential videos that have been made in correlation to xLights software. There's tons of information on common pixel issues.

Someone did a great presentation on pixel data through different wires and about this floating ground. It's on AusChristmasLighting.com forum's Youtube account from the 2020 mini.

There's also the AusChristmasLighting 101 manual, it covers every single thing in an animated display. Parts for power will be of use to you.

As a side note (no offence to you); I get sick of these wifi pixel boards. People complain that it doesn't work and they're sending 200 universes over wifi with their home router.